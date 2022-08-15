ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

valpo.life

Four Winds Casinos and Panzica Building Corporation raise money for Beacon Children’s Hospital at their annual Grapes on the Green

Over 150 guests lined up in their golf carts to get a taste of the front nine at the South Bend Country Club for the Four Winds Invitational Grapes on the Green fundraising event, sponsored by Panzica Building Corporation. From personal charcuterie boards to luxe Italian bread, golfers and foodies alike dug into samples from South Bend’s most sought-after restaurants and washed them down with a perfect pairing of delicious wines from around the globe. Classic Catering, Cultivate Food Rescue, Papa Vino’s, Uptown Kitchen, Victorian Pantry, Boardgasm, Aloft, and the Four Winds Casinos Food Truck were there to provide all of the gourmet food tastings.
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is looking for bus drivers

Job Location: Valparaiso Club - Valparaiso, Indiana. Provide safe and orderly transportation of members to and from designated schools on assigned bus route(s) or other destinations in accordance with the traffic and safety rules of Federal, State and local government agencies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs rules, policies and procedures. Incumbent is responsible for communicating on condition of buses, vans and their equipment. Complying with a regular and preventive maintenance schedule is required. The position will also carry out responsibilities such as reporting, tracking, and maintaining routes. The driver is responsible for the enforcement of order and safety on the buses and vans, resulting in a safe and positive environment for youth.Qualifications.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship

Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI

The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

CyberKnife System at St. Catherine Hospital upgrades to more advanced version, cancer patients continue to have latest treatment technology close to home

Known for high quality cancer care, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have provided patients with some of the newest and most advanced non-surgical treatment options available in the country. To continue to provide the latest treatment technology in a setting that is convenient and close to home, the CyberKnife® system at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is undergoing a major upgrade. The CyberKnife S7® version combines speed and precision to plan and deliver treatments faster than before and provide care for a wider range of patients.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
panoramanow.com

Lowell Labor Day Festival – 2022

For 103 years the Lowell Labor Day Festival has been a part of the Labor Day weekend festivities held Sept 3rd- Sept 5th, 2022. The Labor Day weekend in Lowell is a tradition of the state as it incorporated the longest running Labor Day Parade in the state and the Festival has always kicked off the weekend with family fun.
LOWELL, IN
valpo.life

THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Oktoberfest Returning to Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the entertainment line-up for the return of Michigan City's most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend will feature over 40 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft, and merchandise vendors.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Purdue Northwest hosts fall college fairs

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites prospective college students and their parents and guardians to visit two college fairs hosted at the university. Those interested in attending college, whether high school or transfer students, can attend from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Fitness & Recreation Center on the Hammond campus, 2320 173rd St., Hammond, Ind., and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Dworkin Student Services & Activities Complex at the Westville campus, 1401 South U.S. 421, Westville, Ind.
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

Valparaiso’s Original Water Tower Gets an Update

In a high-profile infrastructure project, the City of Valparaiso’s original water tower – located at Tower Park on Franklin Street – is getting a fresh new finish, inside and out this summer, preserving its surfaces into the future. Built in 1936, the tower’s interior and exterior will be sandblasted and resurfaced, with the exterior featuring a fresh new brand for the City of Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Valparaiso University Employee Spotlight: Kevin Goebbert

We all hope to find a career and work that we see as a passion rather than a job. Kevin Goebbert, Professor of Meteorology at Valparaiso University, is one of the lucky ones. For the last thirteen years, Goebbert has been living out his dream and inspiring that same passion in others.
VALPARAISO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU eliminating fees at regional campuses

Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

House Fire in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
LA PORTE, IN

