ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Reality TV phenomenon 'Married at First Sight' looking for participants in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejmcq_0hI4gZ8600
Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo. File photo. (iStock)

Sure, you may believe in love at first sight, but what about marriage?

The reality TV show Married at First Sight is looking for Denverites to be a part its season 17 cast, according to a recent announcement.

The premise of the show is simple, hundreds of singles apply and are evaluated by a group of relationship experts including a psychologist, a pastor, and a sexologist.

Through a process of interviews and tests, ten singles are paired with their "perfect match". Then, as the name of the show suggests, the pairs meet each other for the first time at the alter where they are legally married in front of their friends and family.

"Every new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage. The newly matched couples also get the opportunity to get together and share the good, the bad and the ugly about their unique unions," the shows description reads.

After eight weeks, couples are faced with "decision day" – they either decide to stay married or get divorced.

According to Lifetime, the network that produces Married at First Sight, the process has had some long-term success in past seasons.

"The groundbreaking series has led to 14 couples still happily married and nine children, proving you really can find true love being married at first sight!" said the network.

Would you ever get married at first sight? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jessie J Opened Up About the Grief of Miscarriage in Raw Instagram Post

Nine months ago, Jessie J suffered a miscarriage. Now, she’s sharing a raw, candid update on her mental state and the heartbreak that comes along with losing a child. “When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30 • 1st thing on the list was to be a Mum,” the singer wrote. “Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Society
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy