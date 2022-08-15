Reality TV phenomenon 'Married at First Sight' looking for participants in Colorado

Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo. File photo. (iStock)

Sure, you may believe in love at first sight, but what about marriage?

The reality TV show Married at First Sight is looking for Denverites to be a part its season 17 cast, according to a recent announcement.

The premise of the show is simple, hundreds of singles apply and are evaluated by a group of relationship experts including a psychologist, a pastor, and a sexologist.

Through a process of interviews and tests, ten singles are paired with their "perfect match". Then, as the name of the show suggests, the pairs meet each other for the first time at the alter where they are legally married in front of their friends and family.

"Every new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage. The newly matched couples also get the opportunity to get together and share the good, the bad and the ugly about their unique unions," the shows description reads.

After eight weeks, couples are faced with "decision day" – they either decide to stay married or get divorced.

According to Lifetime, the network that produces Married at First Sight, the process has had some long-term success in past seasons.

"The groundbreaking series has led to 14 couples still happily married and nine children, proving you really can find true love being married at first sight!" said the network.

Would you ever get married at first sight? Let us know in the comments below!