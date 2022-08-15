Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
digitalspy.com
Short lived US TV shows you remember, but are pretty much forgotten
When Nick's (Peter Krause) father mysteriously dies in a plane crash, he agrees to take his father's position as the Darling family's lawyer, while trying to discover who committed the murder. The Darlings being the richest family in New York. It had an amazing cast including: Donald Sutherland, Jill Clayburgh, Peter Krause and Lucy Lui.
digitalspy.com
Echoes season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
Everyone loves a twisty thriller, and Netflix is no exception. This time around, the streamer has given us a new miniseries called Echoes where two identical twin sisters who secretly swap identities are thrown into turmoil when one of them goes missing. As mentioned, the show has been touted as...
digitalspy.com
Outlander's Sam Heughan set to play lead in movie adaptation of PlayStation hit
Sam Heughan is set to play the leading role in a film adaptation of the PlayStation game Days Gone. According to Deadline, Sony PlayStation Productions opted to develop the film after seeing the success Uncharted had at the box office, which grossed around $402 million globally. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sheldon Turner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he influenced new storyline
Home and Away's Matt Evans manifested his character's new storyline. He plays Theo Poulos in the Australian soap, a keen singer whose redemption has been celebrated by fans in recent weeks. And while catching up with Stuff, Evans addressed Theo's involvement with Salt's resident band, Lyrik, which utilises his musicianship.
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews
Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk shares emotional farewell to fans and crew following show's final episode
Better Call Saul spoilers follow. Better Call Saul wrapped up its sixth and final season, bringing the story that started with Breaking Bad all the way back in 2008 to a close (at least for now). Bob Odenkirk, who started off in the original show before leading the prequel/spin-off as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen shares Book of Boba Fett season 2 update
Ming-Na Wen has given fans an update on a possible second season of The Book of Boba Fett, sharing hopes that an announcement will come soon. The show, which debuted late last year, is yet to be confirmed for a second outing – though things were left in such a way that a follow-up season could happen.
digitalspy.com
David Dimbley's Secret History of the BBC
Part 1/3 starts on Tuesday 30th August at 9pm on BBC Two. No programme details available yet but something to look out for. Hopefully it's not too much like these CH5 ones but more an in-depth informative & revealing and perhaps critical documentary. Posts: 933. Forum Member. ✭✭. 19/08/22 -...
digitalspy.com
Moon Knight's Meghan Kasperlik explains how the show avoided Egyptian stereotypes
Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik has opened up about how they tried to avoid Egyptian stereotypes on the show. The recent Marvel series, which stars Oscar Isaac, prominently features Egyptian representation – which hasn't necessarily had the best track record in Hollywood. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Kasperlik...
digitalspy.com
Rank the C4 series
BB6 - Entertaining from start to finish, endless drama, quotable, outrageous characters, funniest. BB5 - Best story overall and winner, best tasks and twists, very well cast, great mix of drama and laughs. BB7 - Peak of Big Brother from Bonnie's eviction to Grace's eviction - more subtle than BB5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
ED: Which character's death would have the most impact on the 50th anniversary?
It is now pretty obvious who is going to die on the 50th anniversary episode, but the death of any other characters have had more impact? Zak Dingle or even Rodney could have been better options to have killed off. I hope they don’t kill off someone big for the...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally explains the Shang-Chi post-credits scene
She-Hulk episode 1 spoilers follow. If the MCU has taught us anything over the past 14 years, it’s that it ain’t easy being green. Just ask Bruce Banner. From being dealt a life-changing dose of gamma radiation to being trapped as Hulk for years as the plaything of the Grandmaster, he's had it rough. Not to mention how Bruce also lost Natasha Romanoff and took the brunt of the Infinity Stones when he snapped half the population back to life.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Mel's backstory
I've just watched Mel Healy's first episode from 19 October 1998, so was just wondering what we know about her history/backstory. Mel had a troubled past: She owned a business that went bankrupt, was abused by a boyfriend and was estranged from her family for some years, traveling around the Greek Islands.
Comments / 0