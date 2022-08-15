Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 14 days
We are almost past another work week and it’s time to celebrate the coming weekend together. But more than that, another Friday gone means we’re another week closer to Colorado Buffaloes football beginning its 2022 season. There are now two more weeks remaining until we see how the changes and new talent brought in this offseason can hopefully turn around CU. Fall camp is well underway and new coaching has taken hold with a few position groups making headlines. Freshmen have joined in as well and are starting to make names for themselves as future playmakers on a team in need of them. Let’s...
Comments / 0