Video Games

digg.com

Gameplay Footage Of Creative Assembly And Sega’s 'Hyenas' Has Leaked

The heavily watermaked footage is taken from an alpha version of the FPS.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

'Warzone' Is Making 'Modern Warfare' Unplayable For Some On PS5

Some PlayStation 5 owners are reportedly struggling to play 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot on their consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

'Dead Island 2' Is Back?

Amazon listing leaks new 2023 release date ahead of potential Gamescom reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts

Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio.
TECHNOLOGY
digg.com

Conflicting Ryzen 7000 Price Leaks Tell Very Different Stories

It's either good news or very, very bad news for your bank account when it comes to AMD's next-gen CPUs.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

To All The Social Accounts I've Run Before

The strange feeling of seeing posts from the brand account you used to work on.
INTERNET
digg.com

The Best Games In 2022 So Far

There's more to video games than cyberpunk cat simulators, believe it or not. The blather about 2022 not having enough games is a bit overblown. It's not the most crowded year on record, but there are loads of great releases on the horizon, and we're quite fond of some games that have already released.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Doubts Cast Over Elon Musk's Twitter Bot Claims

Elon Musk thinks a third of visible Twitter accounts could be bots, but researchers have their reservations.
TECHNOLOGY

