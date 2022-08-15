ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nottingham Forest ‘make £17m transfer offer to Frankfurt for midfielder Djibril Sow and close in on Houssem Aouar’

By Ian Tuckey
 4 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST could make it SEVENTEEN summer recruits by adding midfielders Djibril Sow and Houssem Aouar.

The Premier League newcomers have reportedly bid £17million for Eintracht Frankfurt's box-to-box hero Sow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xd0HG_0hI4cZzG00
Swiss star Djibril Sow was a key reason why Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League last season and has zoomed onto Forest's radar Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42U2X3_0hI4cZzG00
Prem newcomers Forest appear on the brink of signing Houssem Aouar after Leicester also came in for the ex-Arsenal target Credit: Getty

And they are closing in on former Arsenal target Aouar, whose Lyon contract ends next summer.

Over the weekend Forest acquired Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler, versatile free agent Cheikhou Kouyate from Crystal Palace and £20m Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

And it was summer buy Taiwo Awoniyi who sunk West Ham 1-0 on Sunday as Steve Cooper's men celebrated the City Ground's first Prem match for 23 years in style.

Awoniyi finished off first time after ex-West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard's shot was deflected into his path by visitors' full-back Ben Johnson.

But despite those first points of the season Cooper insists his rebuilding is not over.

And Switzerland ace Sow, 25, would be another statement signing.

It's understood reigning Europa League kings Eintracht are mulling over Forest's offer for one of their main men.

Meanwhile, Lyon finally seem ready to contemplate losing one-cap Frenchman Aouar.

The playmaker, 25, has been linked with Prem clubs like Leicester and it's thought a move to Real Betis only fell through in recent days.

Forest go to Everton on Saturday, aiming to condemn Frank Lampard's men to three defeats from their first three matches.

