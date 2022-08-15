Read full article on original website
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
earnthenecklace.com
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi’s Chapel Hart advances to America’s Got Talent finale
Mississippi’s own, Chapel Hart, has made their way into the final round of America’s Got Talent. On July 19, the country music trio wowed America on stage and received the Golden Buzzer from all the judges and Terry Crews. The group won the judges and audience over with...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Chapel Hart Shines in the Bright Lights of Vegas (Video / Audio)
America’s love affair with America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart may have begun with their recent audition, which saw them awarded a “golden buzzer”, which projected them into the live rounds, but for Boswell Media it began back in 2020. It was during the company’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition where lead vocalist Danika Hart, along with her group Chapel Hart won the event. The group traveled to Muscle Shoals Alabama and recorded a single at the world-famous Wishbone Studios, had their single “Made for Me” played on the air and they set out to conquer the world.
kicks96news.com
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
Mississippi Lottery makes July 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023. The MLC transferred $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi […]
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Lottery sends over $11.8 million to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation reports its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023, for $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi improve road, bridge and educational needs around the state.”
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
impact601.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
Chip seal operations planned in central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting. According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The […]
breezynews.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Danny...
Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
WLBT
Federal Highway Administration announces $54.3 million grant to Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi
WASHINGTON (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it is providing $54.3 million to the National Park Service for “safety improvements” along a stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. According to the press release, the funding serves as a...
Comments / 0