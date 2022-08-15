Read full article on original website
Clogged sewer line causes problems at Greenwood hospital
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A clogged sewer line has compounded problems for a Mississippi hospital that was already dealing with financial difficulties. The clog at Greenwood Leflore Hospital was cleared by Tuesday, but the hospital remained mostly empty for a second consecutive day as workers checked to ensure the building was clear of potentially harmful […]
Greenwood Leflore Hospital patients evacuated
GREENWOOD - More headaches tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report tonight the hospital has begun discharging or transferring all patients to other facilities. The trouble began early today with a sewer line break. The hospital ordered a row of portable toilets...
Greenwood hospital delays resuming inpatient operations following sewage leak, cites financial troubles
Greenwood Leflore Hospital will delay resuming inpatient operations even after clean-up efforts related to a sewage leak have been completed, hospital officials announced Thursday. Officials cited the hospital’s precarious financial position as the cause of the shutdown. “The hospital continues to be on diversion and is temporarily delaying the re-opening of inpatient services,” the press […]
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Prosecutors: Clarksdale woman admits to RAMP program fraud
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
White Socialite Hacked Her Mother to Death—and Tried to Blame a Black Man
On Nov. 17, 1948, police were called to the home of society matron Idella Thompson on tony Deer Creek Drive in the heart of the Mississippi Delta. The house was quiet, but as they made their way further inside, they discovered a grim scene.Idella was lying dead in her bathroom, which was “as bloody as could be,” Leland police chief Frank P. Aldridge said. Next to her lay a pair of pruning shears, the kind home gardeners everywhere use to cut roses and manicure their flower beds. It was the obvious weapon responsible for over 150 small, bloody cuts that...
