hypebeast.com
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
True Thompson, 4, models customized Louis Vuitton bag worth four figures
On Wednesdays, she wears pink. Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, is on board with the Barbiecore trend. The “Kardashians” star, 38, posted a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday of her toddler wearing an all-pink outfit accessorized with heart-shaped glasses and a personalized Louis Vuitton purse. The luxe bag — which retails for $1,760 for a non-custom version — was painted with True’s name in pink letters, along with a portrait of the “Sesame Street” character Abby Cadabby. Vuitton’s Nano Speedy features the fashion house’s signature monogram canvas and is the miniature version of the brand’s iconic Speedy style. Kardashian, who likely has a Speedy...
Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
18 comfortable pairs of sneakers to walk all day in
Comfortable sneakers are truly unmatched. From brands like Allbirds, Rothy's, Adidas, Nike and more, read to check out the most comfortable sneakers for men and women to shop right now, according to experts and reviews.
Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram
Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Ashanti Strikes A Pose In A Two-Piece Fendi Ensemble
Ashanti was spotted on Instagram rocking a two-piece Fendi look that we love!
Anna Wintour's $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip-flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Vogue
Halle Berry Celebrates Turning 56 With Cool Silver Curls
“Feeling so much gratitude and love this birthday! WOW!”, wrote Halle Berry in an Instagram post to celebrate her 56th birthday. Posing with her head tilted to one side, her luminous skin radiating health, the actor looked relaxed and happy. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed on...
Jennifer Hudson Throws Pitch in an Unexpected Chic Twist on Baseball Uniforms at Red Sox Game
Jennifer Hudson brought style to the mound when she threw the ceremonial first pitch Friday for the Boston Red Sox on their home turf. Hudson wore a fitted royal blue maxi length dress as the base for her baseball outfit. The ruched-style garment had an exposed black zipper on the back side, running halfway to her mid-thigh. On top of the dress, the songstress wore a short-sleeve Nike Red Sox jersey customized with her nickname “JHUD” and the number 17 on her back. Hudson kept the jersey tied at the front and cropped in a way that matched the shape of her maxi...
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Sleek 40,000-Square-Foot Office
Kim Kardashian, reality star, mogul, and lover of the color greige, has consistently turned to neutral colors and minimalism in her design choices. The offices of her skin-care line, Skkn by Kim, and shapewear line, Skims, are no exception. In a new video tour posted to her YouTube channel, Kardashian offers an inside look at the chic workspace, which was designed by AD100 alumni Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez in collaboration with Michèle Lamy of Rick Owens. “She did all the furniture and helped me come up with everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space,” the Kardashians star said of Lamy.
These Cool Workout Sneakers Are Ready For The Gym
Reviewers say that these under-$50 streetwear kicks will actually stand up to a proper workout.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Returns in Three New Colorways
‘s Paint Can Bag is reserved only for the bold-hearted statement-makers — and it’s definitely worth a double take. Previously available in “Purple,” “Red” and “Orange,” the wildly imaginative accessory has been updated with a fresh slate of colorways inspired by the late Virgil Abloh‘s signature palette.
Daily Beast
The Adidas X Hot Wheels Collab Blew Seven-Year-Old Me Away
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. As a kid, without question, my favorite toys were Hot Wheels. Rolling the miniature cars around the floor and looking at the incredible attention to detail each one had, it was hard not to spend all day playing with them. It is a love that I’ll always have despite getting older and growing out of collecting or playing with them. In perhaps a bit of a surprising move, it looks like any Hot Wheels lover will be able to get some of the most unique and fashionable apparel and sneakers inspired by the brand. The new gear comes from an exciting collaboration between Adidas and Hot Wheels. This is following in the recent string of fascinating collabs for Adidas.
inputmag.com
Telfar launches an Olympic-worthy sportswear line
Telfar, through its natural popularity and a boost from a recent Beyoncé lyric, is one of the hottest brands of the moment. Joining its lineup of iconic bags and accessories is a collection of genderless athletic apparel, aptly named Telfar Performance. You may recognize the collection from the Liberian team at the 2021 Summer Olympics, and now it can yours without needing to qualify for the elite competition.
Hypebae
Nike Set to Release Air More Uptempo Slides
Nike is back in the business of making headlines with the announcement of the Air More Uptempo Slides. As an addition to the collection, the Swoosh has transformed the classic ’90s basketball style into a pair of slides. The design pays homage to NBA veteran Scottie Pippen’s Air More...
ETOnline.com
Tory Burch’s Summer Sale Added Over 500 More Styles: Save on Fall Fashion, Swim, Shoes, and More
Summer might not be over yet, but we're already dreaming of the cute fall outfits we'll get to wear once the weather finally cools down. While most brands are clearing out their shorts and swim to make way for fall fashion, Tory Burch has discounts on plenty of transitional pieces that you can wear all season long during their summer sale event.
inputmag.com
The North Face Urban Exploration readies versatile outerwear for fall
The North Face Urban Exploration has been on the functional fashion wave since its debut. Per its name, the sublabel delivers pieces that seamlessly transition from the mountains to the paved city streets. Designed with both style and lifestyle in mind, the new “Urban Ecology” capsule offers items that are ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking, and water-repellent.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses the SB Dunk High Decon in Suede "Gorge Green"
While it is only nearing the end of summer, is already gearing up for the upcoming holiday season. Its latest release arrives in the SB Dunk High Decon silhouette, dressed in a Christmas-inspired colorway. The Nike SB Dunk High Decon “Gorge Green” comes in a color scheme highlighted by gorge...
Vogue
Bella’s Fallen For The Season’s Chicest Tote
Bella Hadid typically sets her sights on vintage accessories – see her prized limited-edition Louis Vuitton X Richard Prince top-handle and Prada Militare Tessuto Active Nylon shoulder bag – but this season, she’s invested in some of the new – and fast becoming cult – styles on the block.
