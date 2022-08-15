ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0NHR_0hI4X9gc00

Rangers GM, President of Baseball Operations on firing of manager Chris Woodward 21:08

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.com) - The Texas Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward.

The team announced the move Monday afternoon. Third base coach Tony Beasley will be interim manager for the remainder of the 2022 season and will be a candidate for the official role during the offseason.

"We think Tony is the right person to lead us for this season," Rangers President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels said during a news conference.

Daniels also thanked Woodward for his efforts in a statement.

"Chris worked tirelessly under what was at times some difficult circumstances. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve on-field performance for the Texas Rangers, and it is greatly appreciated."

Rangers General Manager Chris Young said the organization wants to build momentum going into next season.

"We recognize that there are things that we need to address moving forward and we could either wait until after the season or we could get ahead of that and start addressing those things now," Young said.

The team went 211-287 in four seasons with Woodward at the helm. The Rangers are currently third in the AL West with a 51-63 record going 5-5 in their last 10 games. The team is 23 games back from the first place Houston Astros.

In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Rangers were last in their division.

Many fans have placed blame on Daniels for the lack of wins the past six seasons. The last time the Rangers had a winning record was in 2016. Daniels said he takes 'a lot' of responsibility for the losses, but also said it's a team effort and there are many good people in the organization.

He was the 19th full-time manager in club history.

The Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics Monday night at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington.

Full statement by the Texas Rangers:

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros end the White Sox' win streak

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Daniels
Person
Chris Woodward
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

How does Elvis Andrus fit with the White Sox?

Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the talking stages surrounding a deal, according to reports. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and the Sox should swoop in and sign him. Andrus, 33, hasn't done anything much this season to write home about. He's slashing...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Sports#Baseball Operations#The Texas Rangers
CBS Sports

Three reasons Rangers faded from contention under president Jon Daniels

The Texas Rangers fired longtime executive Jon Daniels on Wednesday, ending his nearly 17-year run atop the organization's baseball operations department. Earlier this week, the Rangers had dismissed manager Chris Woodward, who was in the midst of his fourth season at the helm. Whereas Woodward's time in Arlington felt fleeting,...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB

The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rangers Insider Reminds Fans What Has To Change

The Texas Rangers made the shocking decision yesterday to relieve manager Chris Woodward of his duties. Third base coach Tony Beasley will serve as the interim manager for the remainder of the season. After a big offseason in which the Rangers signed Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Jon Gray, and Brad...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
133K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy