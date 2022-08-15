Hershey Felder is not only a playwright, pianist and performer, but a musical chameleon as well. In his original shows, Felder has portrayed composers from Giacomo Puccini to George Gershwin, illuminating both the compositions and the personal stories of the men behind the music. For his latest turn on TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's stage, Felder delves into the life of Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin with the Bay Area premiere of "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris," Aug. 19-Sept. 11 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts.

