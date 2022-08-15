ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Announces Major Investment in NYC Workers and Employers, new Approach to Talent and Workforce Development with $18.6 Million Federal Grant

nyc.gov
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nyc.gov

Adams Administration Announces 'Project Open Arms,' Comprehensive Support Plan to Meet Educational Needs of Families Seeking Asylum

‘Project Open Arms’ Will Provide Wraparound Services for New Students Entering School System, Including Academic, Social-Emotional, and Language-Access Supports. Plan Includes Targeted Resources for Asylum-Seeking Families Currently Living in and out of City’s Shelter System. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Department...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

HPD Seeks Partners and Proposals for a Climate Resilient 100-Percent Affordable Housing Project in the South Bronx

The City Expects to Build Approximately 80 New Affordable Homes Serving Low-Income Families in a Building Designed to Withstand Rising Temperatures and Heat Waves. NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) is now accepting proposals to build a climate resilient, 100 percent affordable housing project for approximately 80 homes in the South Bronx neighborhood of Mott Haven. The 351 Powers Avenue Request for Proposals (RFP) builds on the neighborhood’s vision to transform an undeveloped City-owned lot into new high-quality affordable housing for low-income families that includes features to ensure safe and healthy homes amid a future changed climate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams Removes Abandoned Outdoor Dining Sheds, Completes Initial Blitz Demolishing 24 Neglected Sheds

Administration Invites New Yorkers to Help Identify Deserted Sheds for Removal. Sheds That Are Abandoned Have Been Dark Spot on Otherwise Successful Program City Continues to Support, Removal Marks Critical Step Towards Permanent Program. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced a new, multiagency enforcement initiative...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy