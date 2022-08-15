ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?

Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Week in review: Endophthalmitis linked to pandemic mask wearing, quality of life in children with glaucoma, ocular manifestations of IBD

Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Increases in postsurgical endophthalmitis may be linked to pandemic mask wearing. A Japanese retrospective study assessed the effects of COVID-19 pandemic–related mask wearing on endophthalmitis rates following vitrectomy or cataract surgery. Researchers noted significantly higher postsurgical endophthalmitis rates in the COVID-masking period (July 2020 to June 2021) than in the pre-pandemic period (January to December 2019), with an even greater incidence in the vitrectomy-alone group (OR 3.05). Interestingly, among the identified pathogens, Staphylococcus lugdonensis was seen only during the COVID-masking period. British Journal of Ophthalmology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients

A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPI News

Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain

Researchers may have found a new way to help ease the pain of knee replacement surgery: infusing morphine directly into the shin bone. The findings come from a recent study of 48 patients undergoing total knee replacement. The investigators found that giving a morphine injection into the shin bone during the operation controlled patients' post-surgery pain better than standard treatment alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER

