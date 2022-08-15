Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What are some of the best medications for nerve pain?
Nerve pain, also known as neuropathic pain or neuropathy, refers to painful sensations around the nerves. Various treatment options are available, including anticonvulsants, certain antidepressants, mild opioids, and some topical treatments. Scientists define nerve pain or neuropathy as any condition in which an individual has sustained damage to their nerves.
aao.org
Week in review: Endophthalmitis linked to pandemic mask wearing, quality of life in children with glaucoma, ocular manifestations of IBD
Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophth/Strabismus, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Increases in postsurgical endophthalmitis may be linked to pandemic mask wearing. A Japanese retrospective study assessed the effects of COVID-19 pandemic–related mask wearing on endophthalmitis rates following vitrectomy or cataract surgery. Researchers noted significantly higher postsurgical endophthalmitis rates in the COVID-masking period (July 2020 to June 2021) than in the pre-pandemic period (January to December 2019), with an even greater incidence in the vitrectomy-alone group (OR 3.05). Interestingly, among the identified pathogens, Staphylococcus lugdonensis was seen only during the COVID-masking period. British Journal of Ophthalmology.
natureworldnews.com
Disease Responsible for Forcing Immune System to Attack Brain and Spinal Cord is Controlled by a Virus: New Research
Multiple sclerosis, a disease which forces the immune system to attack the brain and spinal cord, has been known for causing significant damage to the central nervous system. The autoimmune disorder attacks nerve fibers and myeline sheathing in the system. It leaves its host to suffer a variety of degrading...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find medicine for asthma and eczema helps COVID patients
A medication used to treat asthma and eczema can improve survival rates for patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, a clinical trial conducted at UVA Health suggests. UVA is the first to test this novel and promising approach to COVID-19 treatment. The study centered on a monoclonal antibody called dupilumab, most often prescribed for skin conditions, asthma, and sinus congestion and swelling. The treatment also proved safe in the small study, as expected, because dupilumab is already a safe and effective allergy medicine.
Injecting morphine into shin bone during knee surgery may reduce pain
Researchers may have found a new way to help ease the pain of knee replacement surgery: infusing morphine directly into the shin bone. The findings come from a recent study of 48 patients undergoing total knee replacement. The investigators found that giving a morphine injection into the shin bone during the operation controlled patients' post-surgery pain better than standard treatment alone.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
A woman's shingles infection developed into flesh-eating bacteria, which left her fighting for her life in an extremely rare case
A woman nearly died of a flesh-eating skin infection that she contracted while ill with shingles. Her diabetes and shingles rash both put her at high risk for coinfection with more dangerous bacteria. The infection destroyed layers of the patient's upper back tissue, which required extensive skin grafting.
How eating bananas when they’re a specific shade ‘could prevent cancer’
EATING a slightly green banana each day could help prevent cancer in those with a family history of the disease, scientists have found. The team at Newcastle and Leeds Universities examined 1,000 people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that increases your risk of certain cancers including bowel, ovary, stomach, womb and pancreatic.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
Infections in Mississippi are first signs that a type of deadly bacteria from the tropics is now living in the US
Climate change may have made the Gulf coast more hospitable to the bacteria. The risk of getting sick is low, but infection can be fatal.
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
