WVU, Indiana open 2022 with scoreless draw
West Virginia women’s soccer’s 2022 revenge tour got off to a slow start. WVU hosted Indiana in a non-conference clash on Thursday to open its season, playing the Hoosiers to a scoreless draw. Despite maintaining control over most of the contest, Nikki Izzo-Brown hoped for a little more out of her squad in the first match of the season.
Muhammad elevated to WVU gymanstics assistant head coach
West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts announced the elevation of coach Zaakira Muhammad to assistant head coach on Thursday. A four-year letter-winner and NCAA All-American at WVU from 2015-18, Muhammad returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach in 2020. “Zaakira has proven herself to be one of...
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many...
WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll
For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
Polendey’s experience as the only WVU player who has faced Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and Pitt haven’t squared off on the gridiron in 11 years. However, there is one player on WVU’s roster who has faced Panthers while that rivalry was on hiatus. It just wasn’t in a gold and blue uniform. Tight end Brian...
Brewster Tabbed to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday. With the honor, Brewster earns her third consecutive nod on the watch list,...
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
Seven join Mountaineers for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of seven student-athletes joining the program for the 2023 season. The group features five transfers, as well as two freshmen to complete the 2022 signing class. Joining the Mountaineers are Keegan Allen (Rogers, Arkansas), Bryce Amos (Shadyside, Ohio), Nick Barone (Montoursville, Pennsylvania), Caleb McNeely (Versailles, Kentucky), Grant Siegel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Blaine Traxel (Burbank, California) and Landon Wallace (Roseville, California).
Riggs Adds Nine to Men’s 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Roster
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said....
