GLIDDEN’s 2023 Color of the Year Is So Versatile
Tara is Apartment Therapy's News & Culture Director. When not scrolling through Instagram double-tapping pet pics and astrology memes, you'll find her thrift shopping around Boston, kayaking on the Charles, and trying not to buy more plants. Follow. published Yesterday. GLIDDEN became the latest paint brand to announce a 2023...
This Fiddle Fig Leaf Tree Looks So Real That You’d Never Know It Was Fake — and It’s 50% Off
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s all take a minute to appreciate plants. They’re versatile, beautiful, and literally keep us alive, not to mention they’re one of the few home accessories that never go out of fashion and fit in with every decor style. But if you don’t have a green thumb, you know the sense of struggle and disappointment that comes with trying (and failing) to keep a finicky flower alive. Believe me, I’ve unintentionally killed a sapling or two, and for a long time I thought having an even mildly botanical home aesthetic was out of the cards for me. Fortunately, fake plants exist, and they come in many varieties, much like their living counterparts. You have to really look for ones that actually look realistic, as there are a lot of artificial shrubs and blossoms on store shelves that look obviously fake. We recently found one, however, that’s anything but.
Here’s Why Putting a Bookcase in This Unexpected Living Room Spot Is Actually a Genius Decorating Move
Small-space dwellers know every single square inch of a home is valuable real estate. They see opportunities for additional storage in unconventional places, like the spot above a doorway, on top of a radiator, or underneath and behind literally any piece of furniture. To that end, renters Bryce and Stefan really got creative layering furniture pieces to not only create more storage in their 1060-square-foot town home but to also proudly display their prized belongings in a beautiful and unique way. Spoiler alert: It involves putting a bookcase behind their sofa, and while this layout idea isn’t for every space, it’s worth considering depending on your floor plan.
A 1977 Texas Ranch House Is Full of Color, Art, and Modern and Vintage Furniture
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We stumbled into buying this home haphazardly. We were just “looking for fun” at real estate websites while updating our 1950s starter home to sell. When I came across the listing for this home I asked my friend and realtor if we could “just go look at it for fun.”
Before and After: 5 DIY Projects Totaling $2,500 Give a Dark 2010s Kitchen a Fresh New Look
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
Get Ready to Declutter Your Home in Just 14 Days with the 2022 Decluttering Cure — It’s Free, So Sign Up Now!
A clean home is a happy home. I think about this statement a lot — especially as a cleaning editor. Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Stephanie Nguyen, the cleaning and organizing editor for Apartment Therapy, and I love sharing and finding cleaning tips, organizational hacks, and decluttering tricks with you, our readers.
Before and After: A Tiny Taiwan Studio Is Now a Charming, Maximized Home with a Loft Bedroom
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Type of Home: Remodeled studio to loft-bedroom apartment. Years lived in: 1.5 years, renting. We found it by a lucky accident on FB...
I Bought My Starter Home Right Before the Bubble Burst. This Market Is Giving Me Ugly Flashbacks
I purchased my first house in 2005 for $175,000. I was just 23 at the time (please don’t do the math) and I was excited to finally move out of my apartment and into a place of my own. Although I was doing it by myself, I felt like I was in the perfect position to become a homeowner: the housing market had never looked better, interest rates (while high by today’s standards) were lightyears lower than what they’d been when my parents purchased their first place, and I had a stable job working in the mortgage industry. I thought I knew exactly what to expect from buying my first home. Spoiler alert: I had no clue.
This Incredibly Beautiful Remodeled Buenos Aires Home Is Modern with a Colorful Twist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: China Calé and Nico, with kids Olivia, Clementia, and Francisca, and the dog, Homero. Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina. Size: 3200 square...
A Colorful Eclectic Stockholm House Has the Cutest Retro Style Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Names: Cecilia, Kristofer, Cyril, and Zapp the parrotlet. Location: Stockholm, Sweden. Size: 1,800 square feet. Type of Home: Single family home. Years Lived...
People Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Significant Price Increase On Their Favorite Things, And I'm Shaking My Head At Some Of These
"There is no reason on this green earth why a BASIC economy plane ticket from Dallas to Chicago should cost $600. When you look at the breakdown of the ticket you can even see that the fare itself is like $70 and the rest of it is 'taxes and fees.' It's. All. A. Scam."
East Fork’s Constantly Sold Out Mug Is Now Even Better with Two New Sizes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. East Fork, one of our readers’ favorite pottery studios, is back at it again. While they’re known for putting out dreamy seasonal glazes, like the turquoise Secret Beach that launched this summer, they make one particular piece that’s kind of a big deal: The Mug (it has a fan following — just check out #themug on Instagram!). After reviewing it for ourselves, it definitely lives up to the hype. And now, to make this popular mug even more of a winner, East Fork just announced a major upgrade.
Before and After: A $375 Redo Full of Quick Additions Transforms a Sparse Balcony into a Family Play Space
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Before and After: This Laundry Room Redo Takes it From Basic to Elevated
When deciding which home renovations to tackle, a lot of people choose the rooms that show first, like the kitchen or the furniture in the living room. It makes sense: These are often the common areas that people spend the most time in. But putting effort and funds into more...
How I Use a “Ready Action” List to Organize My Home Without Tearing it Apart
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
Build a Haunted Gingerbread House Thanks to Costco’s Halloween Version of the Holiday Staple
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
A Hell’s Kitchen Rental Apartment Has Dreamy Windows, Tall Ceilings, and a Kitchen Ladder
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: This apartment is my fiancé’s and my first place together. We got engaged while living in this apartment, and we are soon to be getting married while living here, as well. The building itself is a boutique condo in Hell’s Kitchen — it’s a renovated schoolhouse from the 1800s. So much rich history in these walls! The way the building was constructed preserved the beauty of the old architecture while adding modern finishes.
Before and After: An Unruly Office Gets an Organized, IKEA-Hacked Redo for $2,500
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In a home office, it’s important to be able to have some things out and ready for quick use (a printer, a planner, or a calendar) and others tucked away (file folders, small electronics and cords, or project supplies).
