ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uab.edu

UAB Cares receives national award and recognition

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB Cares Suicide Prevention Initiative was selected as a recipient of the American College Health Association’s Best Practices in College Health Award for the 2021–2022 program year. According to the ACHA, this award recognizes exemplary, innovative and inspirational practices in college health.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Doug Barrett is ready for something new

associate professor in the Department of Art and Art History, is not afraid to try something new and different. It’s been a recurring theme throughout both his academic and professional journeys, and, so far, it has served him well. “I was in advertising for 20 years in Orlando,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Ruben Morris, Alabama Aviation HS Founder, on His Plans to Make Students Soar

Ruben Morris, founder and superintendent of Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School in Bessemer, is ready for his students to take off. Literally. “We’re bringing a whole new kind of educational opportunity to students: the chance to get an outstanding high school education combined with industry-aligned, career-focused training and experience,” he said on the school’s website. “In addition to hands-on, experiential instruction, we will provide clearly defined pathways for our diverse student body to enter aviation and aerospace careers.”
BESSEMER, AL
uab.edu

Jack to retire after a decade as dean of Collat School of Business

Jack joined UAB in 2001 and taught courses in operations and supply chain management. He served as associate dean from 2008 to 2012 before becoming interim dean in 2012, and was selected as dean of the school in April 2013. Under Jack’s leadership, the school saw its student enrollment grow...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Bham Now

UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
HELENA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Jeff State announces dual-enrollment scholarship

Jefferson State Community College announced that dual-enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50% off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Theater Company#Design And Technology#Ph D#Northwestern University#Performing#Musical Theater#Baylor University#Wi
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Hudson K-8 Selected as a Verizon Innovative Learning School

Representatives of the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham City Council and Bertram A. Hudson K-8 cut the ribbon on a new science lab on Wednesday, completed through a partnership with Verizon and education nonprofit Heart of America, which will give Hudson students access to educational technology, including augmented and virtual reality hardware, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and coding.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

Healthy eating while living the residence hall life

For first-time college students or those living in residence halls, eating healthy can be a challenge. However, University of Alabama at Birmingham nutrition experts say there are simple, practical ways students can eat healthy while living the residence hall life. “College is an important time when people are more in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
birminghamtimes.com

‘He Was My First Kiss…And Hopefully My Last’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration

Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Erneshya Ray: Hand-Crafted Jewelry and Timeless Gemstones

When a friend encouraged her to purchase some gemstones at a retail store in Birmingham and wrap the stone in copper to sell, Erneshya Ray didn’t know that would be the start of a business. “She showed me a lot of pictures and they looked cute and I asked...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
CBS 42

Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy