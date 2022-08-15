Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
uab.edu
UAB Cares receives national award and recognition
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB Cares Suicide Prevention Initiative was selected as a recipient of the American College Health Association’s Best Practices in College Health Award for the 2021–2022 program year. According to the ACHA, this award recognizes exemplary, innovative and inspirational practices in college health.
uab.edu
Doug Barrett is ready for something new
associate professor in the Department of Art and Art History, is not afraid to try something new and different. It’s been a recurring theme throughout both his academic and professional journeys, and, so far, it has served him well. “I was in advertising for 20 years in Orlando,...
birminghamtimes.com
Ruben Morris, Alabama Aviation HS Founder, on His Plans to Make Students Soar
Ruben Morris, founder and superintendent of Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School in Bessemer, is ready for his students to take off. Literally. “We’re bringing a whole new kind of educational opportunity to students: the chance to get an outstanding high school education combined with industry-aligned, career-focused training and experience,” he said on the school’s website. “In addition to hands-on, experiential instruction, we will provide clearly defined pathways for our diverse student body to enter aviation and aerospace careers.”
uab.edu
Jack to retire after a decade as dean of Collat School of Business
Jack joined UAB in 2001 and taught courses in operations and supply chain management. He served as associate dean from 2008 to 2012 before becoming interim dean in 2012, and was selected as dean of the school in April 2013. Under Jack’s leadership, the school saw its student enrollment grow...
Back to school 2022: What 7 Alabama valedictorians want current students to know
High school valedictorians across central Alabama celebrated a major milestone this past spring by graduating at the top of their class. What advice do they have for this year’s rising seniors?. The Ed Lab spoke with seven top students in Birmingham-area high schools who graduated with the Class of...
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
Shelby Reporter
Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal
ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
Clanton Advertiser
Jeff State announces dual-enrollment scholarship
Jefferson State Community College announced that dual-enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50% off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Hudson K-8 Selected as a Verizon Innovative Learning School
Representatives of the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham City Council and Bertram A. Hudson K-8 cut the ribbon on a new science lab on Wednesday, completed through a partnership with Verizon and education nonprofit Heart of America, which will give Hudson students access to educational technology, including augmented and virtual reality hardware, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and coding.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
uab.edu
Healthy eating while living the residence hall life
For first-time college students or those living in residence halls, eating healthy can be a challenge. However, University of Alabama at Birmingham nutrition experts say there are simple, practical ways students can eat healthy while living the residence hall life. “College is an important time when people are more in...
hooversun.com
Noah Galloway: Losing arm, leg was 'best thing that ever happened to me'
Losing an arm and leg due to an explosive in war takes a tremendous toll on a person, but Iraq war veteran Noah Galloway today told Hoover chamber members it was the best thing that ever happened to him. Galloway, speaking at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the...
birminghamtimes.com
‘He Was My First Kiss…And Hopefully My Last’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
Bham Now
Celebrate Black-owned businesses at the Culture and Community Fest Aug. 27 at Sloss
Birmingham, we have so many Black-owned businesses in our city to be proud of. It’s time to celebrate these businesses and have fun at The Modern Green Book’s second annual Culture and Community Fest. Register now for this event on August 27, noon-8PM at Sloss. A Birmingham event...
Bham Now
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
birminghamtimes.com
Erneshya Ray: Hand-Crafted Jewelry and Timeless Gemstones
When a friend encouraged her to purchase some gemstones at a retail store in Birmingham and wrap the stone in copper to sell, Erneshya Ray didn’t know that would be the start of a business. “She showed me a lot of pictures and they looked cute and I asked...
Bham Now
This group is planning an uplifting community near One Pratt Park—what you need to know
For years, the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation has been dreaming of building a mixed-use community-focused development near One Pratt Park. Now they’re getting ready to make it real, according to Brandon Cleveland, Executive Director, and they want the community’s support. Here’s what you need to know.
wvtm13.com
Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
