This summer had me staring down at my legs a lot, specifically at those raised bumps that flare up as soon as I'm done shaving. They're what some call chicken skin, strawberry skin, or, scientifically speaking, keratosis pilaris. I've seen those pesky bumps ever since I started shaving at the age of 12, and I'd just accepted them over the years. But I decided recently that I want to turn this situation around and help my skin feel softer and smoother. When the announcement of Sol De Janeiro's new Bom Dia Body Wash and Body Scrub popped up in my inbox, I wanted to see if these exfoliating products could put me on the path toward velvety skin.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO