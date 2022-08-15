ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASxuF_0hI4R7HG00
@catherinezetajones/instagram

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan , 22, and daughter Carys , 19.

On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.

The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls , with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out."

"Our family vibe.😂," the mom-of-two captioned the Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdePM_0hI4R7HG00
@catherinezetajones/instagram

"You can tell who takes after who 😂," one fan quipped, while another wrote, "It's great that you can enjoy yourself like this at home. Family is the most!👏."

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES & MICHAEL DOUGLAS SPOTTED AT SCOTTY JAMES & CHLOE STROLL'S WEDDING IN FRANCE

The close-knit brood recently celebrated Dylan graduating from the prestigious Brown University. "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan," the Chicago star gushed at the time. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grNJ9_0hI4R7HG00
mega

Despite having two famous 'rents, Dylan and Carys grew up in a somewhat normal environment.

"They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan," Zeta-Jones previously noted to Entertainment Tonight . "The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think. We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years. They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky."

Despite that sentiment, Carys has already forayed into the world of showbiz via her modeling gigs and singing aspirations, but she's admitted that she feels a sense of pressure from living in the public eye.

"A photo dump of what I deemed to be the more 'aesthetic' photos of my summer so far. I strayed away from Instagram for so long thinking it needed to be a place of perfect curation," she confessed in an August 4 post . "There is no problem in wanting to show the more 'pleasing' side of life but I began to see Instagram as something I should be doing rather than something I wanted to do, how silly! I love these memories and want to show them."

Comments / 3

Related
Page Six

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday

He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
E! News

Bruce Willis and Daughter Mabel, 10, Dance Together in Adorable Video

Watch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. Despite his health struggle, Bruce Willis keeps on dancing—and smiling. In a video that his wife Emma Willis posted on Instagram on July 22, the 67-year-old Die Hard actor is seen showing off his dance moves with the couple's daughter Mabel Ray, 10, on a porch. The clip is set to a remix of Lizzo's song "About Damn Time."
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Scotty James Chloe#Brown University#Zeta Jone
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HOLAUSA

OMG! Jessica Alba’s eldest daughter, Honor, is all grown up

Jessica Alba’s eldest daughter is taller than her! The actress and businesswoman took to social media to share a snap alongside her teenage daughter, Honor. The 41–year-old Honest Company co-founder posed next to her 14-year-old wearing similar color outfits. “just me & my (I can’t believe she’s so...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Katharine McPhee wears ‘perfect’ dress for ‘date night’ with David Foster

Dolled up for date night! After a “case of the mondaze,” Katharine McPhee put on the “perfect little date night dress” for an evening out with her husband, David Foster. The “Country Comfort” star, 38, posed for multiple mirror selfies via Instagram Stories, showing off her blue-and-white striped Veronica Beard number ($498). “At least I put some makeup on,” she wrote while rocking the ruched linen frock. “@davidfoster comin in hot,” the “American Idol” added alongside a car emoji before documenting the 72-year-old composer’s arrival. When Foster spotted the singer filming him from their backyard, he asked, “Am I in the shot?” McPhee replied, “Honey, I’m...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

101K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy