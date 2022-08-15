Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Dance Around With Their Grown Kids In Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

@catherinezetajones/instagram

Dance party for four! On August 13, Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a peek into her day-to-day life with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, son Dylan , 22, and daughter Carys , 19.

On Instagram, the actress, 52, shared a fun video that showed her dancing around with her eldest while her mini-me partnered up with Douglas.

The fun clip shows the two pairs stepping around hand-in-hand and doing a few twirls , with all of them smiling from ear-to-ear. At one point, the mother-son duo kick things up a notch, while Carys declares she and Douglas, 77, "like to chill out."

"Our family vibe.😂," the mom-of-two captioned the Instagram post.

"You can tell who takes after who 😂," one fan quipped, while another wrote, "It's great that you can enjoy yourself like this at home. Family is the most!👏."

The close-knit brood recently celebrated Dylan graduating from the prestigious Brown University. "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan," the Chicago star gushed at the time. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Despite having two famous 'rents, Dylan and Carys grew up in a somewhat normal environment.

"They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan," Zeta-Jones previously noted to Entertainment Tonight . "The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think. We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years. They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky."

Despite that sentiment, Carys has already forayed into the world of showbiz via her modeling gigs and singing aspirations, but she's admitted that she feels a sense of pressure from living in the public eye.

"A photo dump of what I deemed to be the more 'aesthetic' photos of my summer so far. I strayed away from Instagram for so long thinking it needed to be a place of perfect curation," she confessed in an August 4 post . "There is no problem in wanting to show the more 'pleasing' side of life but I began to see Instagram as something I should be doing rather than something I wanted to do, how silly! I love these memories and want to show them."