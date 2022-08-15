Read full article on original website
Mike Sims
4d ago
yea them deputies lied just get us everybody out cause nobody would do there job for them so they lied to get the property
WBTV
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
Yadkinville man charged with fifteen counts of exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with the exploitation of a minor after an investigation. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 2, the sheriff’s office and the SBI began investigating explicit material featuring minors. During the course of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Dylan James Hutchens, […]
WXII 12
Former Lexington police officer arrested after suspicious interactions with inmate, sheriff says
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A former Lexington police officer was arrested for obstruction of justice, according to theDavidson County Sheriff’s Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
‘Shocked’: Retired judge reacts to accused shoving of delivery driver
This comes after Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best reportedly shoved a delivery truck driver and slapped a phone out of the driver's hand.
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
Armed Charlotte carjacker sentenced to seven years: DOJ
Jermaine Lee Moss, 21, is currently in federal custody and will be moved to the federal Bureau of Prisons after he's designated to a federal facility.
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
Sheriff: Two people arrested in Cleveland County with estimated 44 pounds of meth
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop in Cleveland County led to the arrest of two suspects accused of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine worth more than $1 million, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said they found approximately 44 pounds of meth and...
Man arrested after bomb threat ‘hoax’ at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly calling in a false bomb threat at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, according to police. At 2:32 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a bomb threat at the Hanes Mall. At the scene, police learned that Johnathan DeWayne Wise, 40, of Winston-Salem, called 911, saying that there […]
North Carolina Woman Charged for Stolen Car Gets Set Free to Steal Another in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A North Carolina woman has been arrested and charged for vehicle theft...
Driver killed in crash on US 311 in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 311 in Stokes County on Friday, according to Highway Patrol. At about 9 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of a crash U.S. 311 near N.C. 722 and Danbury. Highway Patrol says a driver was heading south when they ran off […]
Lincolnton career drug offender is sentenced to 14 years
A career drug offender from Lincolnton received an enhanced sentencing on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of NC announced.
K-9 tracks down man accused of stealing car, fleeing from deputies, Iredell County sheriff says
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 led deputies to a suspect accused of stealing a car before wrecking it, officials stated Thursday in a news release. On Wednesday morning, a deputy tried to stop a 2013 Nissan Maxima on Wilkesboro Highway for a traffic...
Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
Deputies: Man told kids to pocket narcotics, sit on gun during North Carolina traffic stop
Alvin Linebarger, 36, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, among others.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell K-9 helps capture man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop
A Vale man who tried to elude deputies early Wednesday morning on a traffic stop was arrested a short time later, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Jason Bart Johnson, 44, is facing charges of felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, careless and reckless driving, injury to real property and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
