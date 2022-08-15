Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash
Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Firefighters extinguish burning tractor trailers on Interstate 10
Redlands firefighters responded to a traffic collision and fire involving two tractor trailers on the westbound Interstate 10 Thursday morning, Aug. 18. No injuries were reported. The driver of a tractor trailer hauling tequila pulled to the shoulder near the Sixth Street on ramp of the westbound I-10 shortly after...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Water Park Developments Underway Despite Severe Drought
-+ A severe drought is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell. That means water cuts are coming to parts of the west coast. What do these cuts mean for recent water developments in the works in the...
Power is back on for 725 IID customers affected by outage
Imperial Irrigation District says power is back on for 725 customers in parts of Indio and Coachella. The outage was first reported by IID before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The areas affected were on the streets of San Mateo Avenue, Mecca Hills Avenue, Dillon Road, Charlton Peak Street, Van Buren Street, Phoenix Street, as well as The post Power is back on for 725 IID customers affected by outage appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
NBC Los Angeles
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
Palm Springs mobile home park residents seek answers after a month of power outages
People who live in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates in North Palm Springs want to know why they have been dealing with power outages for the past month. "The power goes off intermittently without notice. And then with no explanation," said Janis Ballinger, a resident of the park. We've been tracking this story since July The post Palm Springs mobile home park residents seek answers after a month of power outages appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Most of Riverside County
Triple-digit heat will keep the Inland Empire baking Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the region. “Days will be slightly hotter and nights a little warmer, with the resulting heat risk sufficient for a heat advisory for Monday through Wednesday,” the NWS said in a statement. “
Fontana Herald News
Major road construction project will begin on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana
A major road construction project is scheduled to begin on Sierra Avenue in northern Fontana this month, and motorists are advised to use caution while driving on this very busy segment of the highway. The Sierra Avenue Street Improvement Project will stretch from Foothill Boulevard to Baseline Avenue and is...
2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk
Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Helping yards survive the heat
It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person
A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today. Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain
Thermal resident Cesar Lopez Barreras had to clean following overnight storms. He said in a flash, the rain came down on his home and others at the Silver Sand RV Park near Red Earth Casino in Thermal. Video sent to News Channel 3 shows water rushing over a roadway. Cesar Lopez describes having mixed reactions The post East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain appeared first on KESQ.
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Report: Plane’s Engine Choked, Forcing Pilot to Land on 91 Freeway
(CNS) – A single-engine airplane that crash-landed and caught fire on the Riverside (91) Freeway lost engine power as the pilot set up for an approach to Corona Municipal Airport, prompting him to put the plane down on the freeway, according to a report released Wednesday. The accident involving...
Comments / 0