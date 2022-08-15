ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash

Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Firefighters extinguish burning tractor trailers on Interstate 10

Redlands firefighters responded to a traffic collision and fire involving two tractor trailers on the westbound Interstate 10 Thursday morning, Aug. 18. No injuries were reported. The driver of a tractor trailer hauling tequila pulled to the shoulder near the Sixth Street on ramp of the westbound I-10 shortly after...
REDLANDS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Water Park Developments Underway Despite Severe Drought

-+ A severe drought is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation’s largest reservoirs — Lake Mead and Lake Powell. That means water cuts are coming to parts of the west coast. What do these cuts mean for recent water developments in the works in the...
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Power is back on for 725 IID customers affected by outage

Imperial Irrigation District says power is back on for 725 customers in parts of Indio and Coachella. The outage was first reported by IID before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. The areas affected were on the streets of San Mateo Avenue, Mecca Hills Avenue, Dillon Road, Charlton Peak Street, Van Buren Street, Phoenix Street, as well as The post Power is back on for 725 IID customers affected by outage appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified

Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs mobile home park residents seek answers after a month of power outages

People who live in the Santiago Sun Canyon Estates in North Palm Springs want to know why they have been dealing with power outages for the past month.  "The power goes off intermittently without notice. And then with no explanation," said Janis Ballinger, a resident of the park. We've been tracking this story since July The post Palm Springs mobile home park residents seek answers after a month of power outages appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol

Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City News Service#Cns
mynewsla.com

Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Most of Riverside County

Triple-digit heat will keep the Inland Empire baking Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the region. “Days will be slightly hotter and nights a little warmer, with the resulting heat risk sufficient for a heat advisory for Monday through Wednesday,” the NWS said in a statement. “
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk

Two people were hit by a car while crossing the street on a busy Palm Springs roadway – weeks after someone warned the city a key safety feature there was broken. Palm Springs resident Matt Robinson said while driving by the flashing crosswalk on Palm Canyon Drive near Prescott Drive a few weeks ago, he saw The post 2 people hit by car in broken Palm Springs crosswalk appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Helping yards survive the heat

It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
REDLANDS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.    Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person

A garage fire in Beaumont claimed one life today.   Firefighters responded to 1500 Sequoia Drive at around 4 a.m. to a report of a well-involved garage fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company were called to shut off gas and power as fire crews The post Garage fire in Beaumont kills one person appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain

Thermal resident Cesar Lopez Barreras had to clean following overnight storms. He said in a flash, the rain came down on his home and others at the Silver Sand RV Park near Red Earth Casino in Thermal. Video sent to News Channel 3 shows water rushing over a roadway. Cesar Lopez describes having mixed reactions The post East valley residents react to power outage and heavy rain appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Report: Plane’s Engine Choked, Forcing Pilot to Land on 91 Freeway

(CNS) – A single-engine airplane that crash-landed and caught fire on the Riverside (91) Freeway lost engine power as the pilot set up for an approach to Corona Municipal Airport, prompting him to put the plane down on the freeway, according to a report released Wednesday. The accident involving...
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy