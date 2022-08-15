Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Cut the grass without gas or oil with the WORX 20-inch electric mower at $194 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of keeping gas in the garage just to mow the yard? Well, it’s time to finally go electric. The WORX 20-inch 40V Power Share cordless electric lawn mower is down to $194 right now at Amazon, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year. Requiring no gas or oil to function, it’s more economical, quieter, and versatile than normal gas mowers, making it a solid choice all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Renogy’s 222Wh 5.3-lb. portable power station with 60W USB-C falls to $199.50 in New Green Deals
Are you planning a camping trip for the fall? If so, be sure you can recharge your drone, camera, or smartphone while off-grid. Today’s New Green Deals features a 222Wh portable power station that delivers 60W USB-C PD alongside dual AC plugs, two 18W USB-A ports, and more. Plus it can be recharged with solar panels should you want to prolong your off-grid experience. It’s on sale for $199.50 at Amazon, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked from its normal up to $250 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for fall at $1,200 ($200 off) in New Green Deals
With cooler weather on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about getting back outside to ride to and from work. That’s where the SWFT ZIP e-bike comes to play, thanks to its built-in battery that lets you travel 37 miles on a single charge. WIth a top speed of nearly 20 MPH, you’ll be able to cruise around town without a drop of gas or oil, allowing for more economical transportation while also enjoying some sunshine at the same time. On sale for $200 off, this e-bike is now down to $1,200 with Best Buy’s deal here, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Take advantage of Deal of the Day pricing for the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator on Amazon
The best tire inflators are those that just don’t fill tires, but what about one that can fit in your pocket and doubles as a flashlight? The Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator for example is light, portable, and can serve a multitude of applications quickly and efficiently, all in unit smaller than a bottle of Coca-Cola. Take advantage of $30 off today as it holds a short reign as Amazon’s Deal of the Day.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
electrek.co
Fucare HU3 electric scooter review: Here’s why I fell in love with this low-cost seated e-scooter
The Fucare HU3 Pro is an interesting new entry in the seated electric scooter market, offering a combination of cute design and low-maintenance construction. This sit-down ride is a fun and easy way to navigate an urban area, as I found in my recent testing. Lightweight and minimalist seated electric...
electrek.co
Rivian announces it will soon be delivering its Ocean Coast interiors, but there is a caveat
We were lucky to receive an update from Rivian today on the new R1 series Ocean Coast interiors. The EV startup is excited to announce a few critical design updates, but there’s a catch. Rivian is giving us a sneak peek at the automaker’s new Ocean Coast interior. The...
electrek.co
First ride: We tested Bosch’s ABS for electric bikes to see if it really works
Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) have been standard on cars for decades, and motorcycles have also long enjoyed the added safety of the technology, but bicycles have been the last major ABS holdout. Now Bosch wants to change that with its electric bike ABS that it showed off at Eurobike 2022.
electrek.co
Coke Canada using Ford E-Transit in new pilot program
Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd, or Coke Canada, announced today that it’s testing a new EV pilot program using Ford’s E-Transit cargo van. Coke Canada is testing its very first EV cargo delivery vans in a new pilot in the Greater Montreal Area. The bottling manufacturer buys the famous Coca-Cola syrup, enhances it, and packages them while distributing it to its 16,000 customers.
People Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Significant Price Increase On Their Favorite Things, And I'm Shaking My Head At Some Of These
"There is no reason on this green earth why a BASIC economy plane ticket from Dallas to Chicago should cost $600. When you look at the breakdown of the ticket you can even see that the fare itself is like $70 and the rest of it is 'taxes and fees.' It's. All. A. Scam."
electrek.co
Tesla is preparing Supercharger membership for non-Tesla EV owners
Tesla is working on a new Supercharger membership to offer non-Tesla EV owners as it prepares to open its Supercharger network in the US. After opening the network in Europe where Superchargers use the standard CCS plug, Tesla is now preparing to open the network in North America by introducing a new CCS adapter for non-Tesla EV owners.
electrek.co
The all-electric Firefly Sport launches in Britain for 4- to 10-year-old drivers
The all-electric Firefly Sport, a scaled-down EV model made by Young Drive Motor Cars, is debuting this week at the British Motor Show. The EV model teaches young drivers the importance of road safety and EVs for a sustainable future. Hearing that a new EV is debuting in the UK...
electrek.co
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting 250 kWh of free fast-charging from Electrify America
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting a nice surprise through Ford’s partnership with Electrify America: 250 kWh of free fast-charging. Ford is currently ramping up deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and owners are still figuring out their charging habits. Most charging happens at home, but Ford customers have to rely on third-party charging network operators for long-distance driving.
electrek.co
BMW to reportedly adopt Tesla’s 4680 battery format
BMW is reportedly going to adopt Tesla’s 4680 battery format with supply from EVE, a battery supplier that is also looking to supply Tesla. In 2020, Tesla introduced a new 4680 (46mm by 80mm) cylindrical battery format, which is much bigger than any other cylindrical cell put into electric vehicles to date.
