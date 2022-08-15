ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut the grass without gas or oil with the WORX 20-inch electric mower at $194 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of keeping gas in the garage just to mow the yard? Well, it’s time to finally go electric. The WORX 20-inch 40V Power Share cordless electric lawn mower is down to $194 right now at Amazon, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year. Requiring no gas or oil to function, it’s more economical, quieter, and versatile than normal gas mowers, making it a solid choice all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Renogy’s 222Wh 5.3-lb. portable power station with 60W USB-C falls to $199.50 in New Green Deals

Are you planning a camping trip for the fall? If so, be sure you can recharge your drone, camera, or smartphone while off-grid. Today’s New Green Deals features a 222Wh portable power station that delivers 60W USB-C PD alongside dual AC plugs, two 18W USB-A ports, and more. Plus it can be recharged with solar panels should you want to prolong your off-grid experience. It’s on sale for $199.50 at Amazon, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked from its normal up to $250 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for fall at $1,200 ($200 off) in New Green Deals

With cooler weather on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about getting back outside to ride to and from work. That’s where the SWFT ZIP e-bike comes to play, thanks to its built-in battery that lets you travel 37 miles on a single charge. WIth a top speed of nearly 20 MPH, you’ll be able to cruise around town without a drop of gas or oil, allowing for more economical transportation while also enjoying some sunshine at the same time. On sale for $200 off, this e-bike is now down to $1,200 with Best Buy’s deal here, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Take advantage of Deal of the Day pricing for the Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator on Amazon

The best tire inflators are those that just don’t fill tires, but what about one that can fit in your pocket and doubles as a flashlight? The Fanttik X8 Apex tire inflator for example is light, portable, and can serve a multitude of applications quickly and efficiently, all in unit smaller than a bottle of Coca-Cola. Take advantage of $30 off today as it holds a short reign as Amazon’s Deal of the Day.
Coke Canada using Ford E-Transit in new pilot program

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd, or Coke Canada, announced today that it’s testing a new EV pilot program using Ford’s E-Transit cargo van. Coke Canada is testing its very first EV cargo delivery vans in a new pilot in the Greater Montreal Area. The bottling manufacturer buys the famous Coca-Cola syrup, enhances it, and packages them while distributing it to its 16,000 customers.
Tesla is preparing Supercharger membership for non-Tesla EV owners

Tesla is working on a new Supercharger membership to offer non-Tesla EV owners as it prepares to open its Supercharger network in the US. After opening the network in Europe where Superchargers use the standard CCS plug, Tesla is now preparing to open the network in North America by introducing a new CCS adapter for non-Tesla EV owners.
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting 250 kWh of free fast-charging from Electrify America

Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting a nice surprise through Ford’s partnership with Electrify America: 250 kWh of free fast-charging. Ford is currently ramping up deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and owners are still figuring out their charging habits. Most charging happens at home, but Ford customers have to rely on third-party charging network operators for long-distance driving.
BMW to reportedly adopt Tesla’s 4680 battery format

BMW is reportedly going to adopt Tesla’s 4680 battery format with supply from EVE, a battery supplier that is also looking to supply Tesla. In 2020, Tesla introduced a new 4680 (46mm by 80mm) cylindrical battery format, which is much bigger than any other cylindrical cell put into electric vehicles to date.
