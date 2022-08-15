Read full article on original website
$500,000 lottery ticket bought in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a McComb convenience store is $500,000 richer. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway. The player paid an extra $1 for the Powerplay multiplier for Saturday's drawing, which increased the win from $50,000 to $500,000.
Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
Mississippi Lottery player wins $500K from Powerball drawing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $50,000 win soon became a $500,000 win for a Mississippi Lottery player. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player spent an extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their […]
WLBT
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
WJTV.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?
You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
Mississippi ‘guardian angel’ lauded for saving life of unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Mississippi couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
WLBT
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
Prosecutors: Mississippi woman admits to RAMP program fraud
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
wtva.com
Test scores rebounding in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The number of students who scored proficient or advanced in Mississippi either surpassed or almost met pre-COVID-19 scores. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on Thursday, Aug. 18. Students in Grades 3-8 are tested in Mathematics...
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
