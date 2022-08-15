Read full article on original website
Tesla Briefly Launches Supercharger Program In US For Non-Tesla EVs
Tesla has made it clear for many months now that it plans to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EV owners across the globe. The company has been running pilot programs overseas, though there have been few details about how it may work in the US. However, last evening, the company opened up membership options for non-Tesla owners on the Tesla App and has since taken them down.
2024 Lucid Air Sapphire Tri-Motor Flagship Debuts With 1,200+ HP
Lucid Group has unveiled its most powerful model to date, which also happens to be the world's most powerful production sedan, period. Making its public debut at the Quail Lodge during Monterey Car Week, the Lucid Air Sapphire is described by the automaker as the world's first luxury electric super-sports sedan.
Smart #1 Brabus Performance Edition Teased In China, Might Be AWD
Unveiled in April 2022, the Smart #1 electric subcompact crossover has already received attention from Brabus, the tuner that made a name for itself modifying Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Brabus has also been tuning Smart vehicles since 2002, when the brand was fully owned by Mercedes-Benz Group (formerly known as Daimler), and...
Tesla Tops JD Power EV Public Charging Study
JD Power just released the results of its second annual US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study, and Tesla is the champ. As more and more people adopt EVs, charging infrastructure is paramount. That said, many EV owners have shared that they're not happy with the public charging situation as it stands. There simply aren't enough charging stations, and oftentimes many aren't working.
Rumor: China-Made Tesla Model 3 To Get CATL's M3P Batteries
In the not-too-distant future, Tesla might be equipping its electric cars produced at the Giga Shanghai plant with CATL's new battery type, called M3P. According to Sina Tech's unofficial sources (via CnEVPost), Tesla will soon equip the MIC Model 3 with CATL M3P batteries, which is expected to increase range by at least 10%. The switch from LFP to M3P also has the potential for a price reduction (assuming the same battery capacity).
Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
EV Tax Credits, Tesla, Lucid, Rivian & VinFast: EV News Aug 18, 2022
This week, we have news on US EV Tax Credits, Tesla Superchargers, VinFast, Lucid, Rivian, and more. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
Electric vehicle owners are fed up with broken EV chargers and janky software
A common complaint you hear from electric vehicle owners is about the sorry state of public EV charging: broken chargers, janky software, busted screens. But a lot of this is anecdotal, and it can be hard to find any rigorous studies that capture the current state of EV charging in the US.
VanMoof’s S3 Aluminum Edition Commuter E-Bike Hits The European Market
Since its launch in 2009, the Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof has gained fame for its distinctively designed bikes. VanMoof's bikes, which follow the maxim "less is more," have always been ideal for urban environments, especially for individuals who appreciate all things streamlined and sleek. In an effort to create the...
Tesla Semi Website Updated: Refreshed Specs, No More Orders?
Tesla has just updated its website related to the Tesla Semi, refreshing some of the specs and releasing new images and videos. The Tesla Semi is currently expected to enter the market by the end of this year, according to the company's CEO Elon Musk. One of the most interesting...
BMW M Testing Quad-Motor EV Powertrain On i4 M50-Based Prototype
The BMW i4 M50 and iX M60 may carry the M badge but are not full-blown BMW M cars. Rest assured, the first proper M car with all-electric propulsion is coming, the automaker's performance division has confirmed. Exactly 50 years after its creation, BMW M has started testing a so-called...
Lincoln Model L100 Concept EV Is A Daring Vision Of Brand's Future
Lincoln has unveiled the futuristic Model L100 Concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, mixing aero-influenced styling and advanced technology into a vehicle that tries to anticipate "the immersive interior sanctuary of tomorrow." Marking the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Model L, the brand's first luxury vehicle, the Model L100...
For the first time, wind power eclipsed both coal and nuclear in the U.S.
In a historic premier, wind power managed to break a new record recently in the United States. On March 29, 2022, more electricity was produced in the country from wind power than from other sources, such as nuclear and coal. The information was shared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration...
Ford F-150 Lightning: How Much Does It Cost To Charge?
The Ford F-150 Lightning continues to be widely praised by owners and reviewers alike, and one of the things frequently mentioned is how inexpensive it is to charge the Lightning as compared to refueling a conventionally-powered F-150. However, one thing that's rarely mentioned is how the cost to charge an...
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
Wind, solar provide 67% of new US electrical generating capacity in first half of 2022
Clean energy accounted for more than two-thirds of the new US electrical generating capacity added during the first six months of 2022, according to data recently released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Wind (5,722 megawatts) and solar (3,895 MW) provided 67.01% of the 14,352 MW in utility-scale (that...
