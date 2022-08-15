Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck Hits The Dyno
We've had some requests for Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck dyno tests, but there hasn't been a whole lot of good coverage out there. Eventually, perhaps InsideEVs or one of our friends will get it done, but the video above that was published on YouTube by Texas Truck Channel does a fine job, especially with sharing the testing process and challenges involved with "dynoing" a dual-motor all-wheel-drive full-size electric truck.
Here’s the First All-Electric BMW M Car, Now Testing on Public Roads
BMWThe end for combustion-powered BMW M cars is now officially in sight thanks to a new prototype from the Bavarian automaker.
Road & Track
The Polestar O2 Concept Convertible Is Headed to Production
The Polestar O2 concept is yet another stunner from the Swedish brand. It's an open-top 2+2 grand tourer that doesn't look like anything else out there. Convertibles and GT cars aren't too popular these days, yet Polestar is taking a risk and putting the O2 in production. The company announced Tuesday that the hard-top convertible will enter production in 2026 as the Polestar 6.
insideevs.com
Volvo Plug-In Electric Car Sales Decreased Again In July 2022
Volvo Cars reports 44,664 global car sales in July, which is 21.5% less than a year ago. During the first seven months of the year, sales decreased by 23.2% to 335,965. The Swedish brand appears to have significant troubles on the supply side, because according to the official info, demand remains robust, especially for plug-ins.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo?
Though several small manufacturers use lions in their logos, the symbol is deeply connected to one of the largest automakers. The post Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
VanMoof’s S3 Aluminum Edition Commuter E-Bike Hits The European Market
Since its launch in 2009, the Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof has gained fame for its distinctively designed bikes. VanMoof's bikes, which follow the maxim "less is more," have always been ideal for urban environments, especially for individuals who appreciate all things streamlined and sleek. In an effort to create the...
RideApart
This Honda CBX With A Six-Into-Six Exhaust Is An Exhilarating Beast
The year was 1978, and Honda had just unleashed the CBX on the world. Now, no OEM can know the future—and so, there’s no way that Honda could have known its completely bonkers six-cylinder bid at a return to racing glory was here for a good time, not a long time. Like many of the best Honda bikes throughout history, the CBX was only around for a scant few years before it was discontinued in 1982.
insideevs.com
Watch Electric Vs Diesel Tug Of War: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Ram 2500
The electric pickups are barely starting to show up on the market, but they already surprised many by how capable they are. Here we can see a Ford F-150 Lightning, which after a trip to Alaska, has been tested by The Fast Lane Truck against conventional pickups in tug of war.
insideevs.com
Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
insideevs.com
Rumor: China-Made Tesla Model 3 To Get CATL's M3P Batteries
In the not-too-distant future, Tesla might be equipping its electric cars produced at the Giga Shanghai plant with CATL's new battery type, called M3P. According to Sina Tech's unofficial sources (via CnEVPost), Tesla will soon equip the MIC Model 3 with CATL M3P batteries, which is expected to increase range by at least 10%. The switch from LFP to M3P also has the potential for a price reduction (assuming the same battery capacity).
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
RideApart
Delfast Now Offers Its Top 3.0i E-Bike At A Special Summer Discount In 2022
E-bike maker Delfast introduced its updated Top 3.0i flagship electric bike earlier in 2022. In combustion vehicles, an “i” is often used to indicate fuel injection—but that’s clearly not the case here. So, what does it mean? In Delfast’s case, the “i” stands for “intelligent,” because the newest member of the Top e-bike family now boasts an onboard computer.
Good News Network
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
insideevs.com
Watch This Homemade E-Bike Drag Race A Ford Mustang GT
Electric bicycles are really cool and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
insideevs.com
Wing Bikes Offers Affordable Freedom ST Urban Commuter E-Bike
The Freedom ST, a new step-through e-bike from Wing Bikes, has just been introduced, and has the e-bike commuter market in its crosshairs. It is intended to bring performance similar to what we've come to expect from Wing Bikes, but with a much more user-friendly frame design. As you can see, it has a step-through frame, which is a feature that has grown in popularity, especially among commuter bikes made for urban environments.
BMW Invents Manual Gearbox That Makes Money Shifting A Problem Of The Past
As the age of electrification draws near, both the manual and the automatic gearbox are soon to be relegated to the annals of history. Thankfully, we're still at least a decade away from the true death of combustion, and that means more time to explore the joys of a manual gearbox. And even when ICE is history, companies like Toyota and Lexus want us to feel the fun of shifting gears in an EV.
