ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says 'Traumazine' Is Her Taking 'Control Of The Narrative,' Releases 'Her' Video

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot

Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Gets First Face Tattoo Days After Drake’s New Ink

Cardi B has got her first face tattoo after contemplating since January whether she should get it or done or not. Earlier this week, footage from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos and hairstylist Luis Santana showed the leader of the Bardi Gang getting a new red tat done on the left side of her jawline.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Brain Tumor#Ebro
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Confirms Chainsmokers Face Punch Story Did Actually Happen

T.I. has confirmed that he was involved in an altercation with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggert. The Atlanta rapper took to social media on Wednesday (August 17) to address Taggert’s story about Tip punching him in the face at a nightclub. “Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge

Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch Seemingly Responds To Lil Uzi Vert Roasting His Outfit

Roddy Ricch looks as if he might be taking shots at Lil Uzi Vert in response to the Generation Now rapper dissing some of his footwear. Roddy took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 18) to subliminally reply to Uzi while making the situation messier by appearing to drag Uzi’s girlfriend JT of City Girls into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Drake Gives Lil Baby's New Single His Stamp Of Approval

Lil Baby has chosen the potential first single from his new album — and it boasts Drake’s stamp of approval. While jet-setting across the country on Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta rapper previewed an unreleased song on Instagram and hinted at it being the lead single from his upcoming project.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Releasing New Music For 'Black Is Beautiful' NFT Project

Exclusive – Ja Rule’s status as a legend is forever etched in Hip Hop history. In a career that has spanned over 25 years, Ja has released several multi-platinum albums and racked up over 15 Top 40 Billboard hits to date. A native of Hollis, Queens, Ja first...
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Triller Responds To Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Lawsuit, Says Feud Is Not Over Verzuz

Triller has responded to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s $28 million lawsuit. In a statement obtained by TMZ, the video-sharing social networking company claimed the Verzuz co-founders have already collected over $50 million in cash and stock after selling them their idea. It also alleged Swizz and Timbo haven’t fulfilled a Verzuz quota, resulting in the dispute.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Revives Roman Alter-Ego On 'Super Freaky Girl' Remix: Listen

Nicki Minaj has brought back her Roman Zolanski alter-ego for the remix to her new single, “Super Freaky Girl.”. Released on Thursday (August 18), the remix is simply an extended version of the original song featuring a new brand new third verse from Nicki’s fan-favorite persona. “Ass fat...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lloyd Banks Reflects On Vicious Mid-2000s Rap Beef With The LOX: ‘It Was A Beautiful Time’

Lloyd Banks linked up with Jadakiss on “Power Steering” off his latest album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, and it was business as usual for the two lyricists. It’s not their first time trading bars, as they collaborated several times in the past on tracks such as “Respect It” off Jadakiss’ 2012 mixtape Consignment, “Chosen Few” off Banks’ project V6: The Gift released that same year and more. However, Kiss and the PLK weren’t always on good terms due to the quarrel between G-Unit and The LOX in the mid-2000s.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'

600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Logic Name-Drops 2Pac On New Song Inspired By Classic Movie 'Juice'

Logic has teased a brand new song inspired by 2Pac‘s classic debut movie Juice — and he even name-drops the legendary MC in the lyrics. The Maryland rapper is currently in the middle of his Vinyl Days Summer Tour with Wiz Khalifa and during a show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, he previewed a new song inspired by the 1992 drama directed by Ernest R. Dickerson.
HOLMDEL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy