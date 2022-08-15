Megan Thee Stallion Says 'Traumazine' Is Her Taking 'Control Of The Narrative,' Releases 'Her' Video

Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Has Dave East & Meek Mill Join Him For NYC Takeover In Music Video Shoot
Fabolous was spotted in New York City filming a new music video with Dave East and Meek Mill on Monday (August 15). Footage of the NYC meet-up surfaced online, showing the three rappers on top of a parking garage looking out into the Big Apple skyline as they performed their verses on an unreleased song. Other footage shows Fab, East and Meek hanging out in the middle of Times Square as fans pulled up to get a look at the rap trio.
HipHopDX.com
B.o.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Flow During Studio Session
André 3000’s flow keeps even Eminem on his toes. In a recent interview with B High TV, B.o.B recalled Slim Shady’s reaction when he played him his “Play the Guitar” collaboration with the Outkast legend during a studio session. The song features a show-stealing guest...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Gets First Face Tattoo Days After Drake’s New Ink
Cardi B has got her first face tattoo after contemplating since January whether she should get it or done or not. Earlier this week, footage from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos and hairstylist Luis Santana showed the leader of the Bardi Gang getting a new red tat done on the left side of her jawline.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Confirms Chainsmokers Face Punch Story Did Actually Happen
T.I. has confirmed that he was involved in an altercation with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggert. The Atlanta rapper took to social media on Wednesday (August 17) to address Taggert’s story about Tip punching him in the face at a nightclub. “Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge
Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Seemingly Responds To Lil Uzi Vert Roasting His Outfit
Roddy Ricch looks as if he might be taking shots at Lil Uzi Vert in response to the Generation Now rapper dissing some of his footwear. Roddy took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 18) to subliminally reply to Uzi while making the situation messier by appearing to drag Uzi’s girlfriend JT of City Girls into the mix.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gives Lil Baby's New Single His Stamp Of Approval
Lil Baby has chosen the potential first single from his new album — and it boasts Drake’s stamp of approval. While jet-setting across the country on Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta rapper previewed an unreleased song on Instagram and hinted at it being the lead single from his upcoming project.
HipHopDX.com
Ja Rule Releasing New Music For 'Black Is Beautiful' NFT Project
Exclusive – Ja Rule’s status as a legend is forever etched in Hip Hop history. In a career that has spanned over 25 years, Ja has released several multi-platinum albums and racked up over 15 Top 40 Billboard hits to date. A native of Hollis, Queens, Ja first...
HipHopDX.com
Triller Responds To Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Lawsuit, Says Feud Is Not Over Verzuz
Triller has responded to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s $28 million lawsuit. In a statement obtained by TMZ, the video-sharing social networking company claimed the Verzuz co-founders have already collected over $50 million in cash and stock after selling them their idea. It also alleged Swizz and Timbo haven’t fulfilled a Verzuz quota, resulting in the dispute.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Revives Roman Alter-Ego On 'Super Freaky Girl' Remix: Listen
Nicki Minaj has brought back her Roman Zolanski alter-ego for the remix to her new single, “Super Freaky Girl.”. Released on Thursday (August 18), the remix is simply an extended version of the original song featuring a new brand new third verse from Nicki’s fan-favorite persona. “Ass fat...
HipHopDX.com
Hitmaka Goes At Diddy For ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments, Tells Him To ‘Stop Trolling’
Hitmaka has blasted Diddy for saying that R&B is dead, and said the Bad Boy Records founder has “lost his whole damn mind.”. The Grammy-nominated producer’s comments come after Diddy tweeted “Who killed R&B?” which later sparked a heated debate between the Bad Boy mogul and Timbaland about the state of R&B.
HipHopDX.com
Lloyd Banks Reflects On Vicious Mid-2000s Rap Beef With The LOX: ‘It Was A Beautiful Time’
Lloyd Banks linked up with Jadakiss on “Power Steering” off his latest album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, and it was business as usual for the two lyricists. It’s not their first time trading bars, as they collaborated several times in the past on tracks such as “Respect It” off Jadakiss’ 2012 mixtape Consignment, “Chosen Few” off Banks’ project V6: The Gift released that same year and more. However, Kiss and the PLK weren’t always on good terms due to the quarrel between G-Unit and The LOX in the mid-2000s.
HipHopDX.com
600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'
600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
HipHopDX.com
Logic Name-Drops 2Pac On New Song Inspired By Classic Movie 'Juice'
Logic has teased a brand new song inspired by 2Pac‘s classic debut movie Juice — and he even name-drops the legendary MC in the lyrics. The Maryland rapper is currently in the middle of his Vinyl Days Summer Tour with Wiz Khalifa and during a show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, he previewed a new song inspired by the 1992 drama directed by Ernest R. Dickerson.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes Iced-Out Watch & Ring After Breaking Long-Standing Beatles Record
Drake has celebrated his latest Billboard milestone by icing himself out in some new jewelry. The 6 God took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (August 16) to show off a shiny new Richard Millie watch and glamorous ring from famed jeweler Alex Moss. The ring, in particular, is quite...
