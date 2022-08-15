ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UWBadgers.com

Serving up six: Volleyball hosts intrasquad scrimmage Saturday

MADISON, Wis. -- Fans get their first look at the 2022 Wisconsin volleyball team on Saturday when the Badgers host their annual Red vs. White scrimmage in the UW Field House. Doors open at 11 a.m. with the match starting at noon. Admission is free.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers Draw No. 7 TCU, 0-0, in Season Opener

FORT WORTH, Texas - Taking on No. 7 TCU in the opening game of the 2022 season, the Wisconsin women's soccer team earned a 0-0 draw Thursday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. Contending against the Horned Frogs for the first time since 1990, Wisconsin held firm on the defensive end,...
FORT WORTH, TX

