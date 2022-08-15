ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Caldwell Hornets

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets are looking to rebound this season after going 2-8 last year and dealing with a critical string of injuries. Last year was head coach Boone Patterson’s first season with the Hornets and this year is his first full offseason with the team. The Hornets said they’re more comfortable now with a full year in Patterson’s system.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan High’s Symoria Adkins signs track scholarship with UTRGV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High head track coach Jennifer Pittman announced Wednesday afternooon that Symoria Adkins was signing a track scholarship with the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. During her three year career on the Viking track team she broke a pair of school records in the 300...
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Live it up, champs: Midway girls enjoy lively welcome-home party

One of the questions they always ask you whenever you win a championship: How are you going to celebrate?. In the case of Midway’s Little League World Series championship team, they didn’t need to hire a party planner. The party waited for them. A crowd of around 200...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Becerra Named to Preseason Freshman Best XI

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M rookie midfielder Sydney Becerra was selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Preseason Freshman Best XI. Becerra arrives in Aggieland after a prolific club and prep playing career. The Flower Mound, Texas, native has been active with the US Soccer youth national teams, including an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies open season with 0-0 draw at No. 25 Clemson

CLEMSON, South Carolina – The Texas A&M Aggies played the No. 25 Clemson Tigers to a 0-0 draw in the 2022 season debut at Historic Riggs Field. After a hushed first half with teams feeling each other out to the tune of three shots apiece, the contest intensified in the second half with A&M owning the first 10 minutes, Clemson dictating terms in the middle of the stanza and the Aggies controlling the action headed down the home stretch.
CLEMSON, SC
KBTX.com

City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie soccer opens season with Clemson on Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies open their 30th season of soccer Thursday night as they battle the Clemson Tigers in a 6 p.m. match on Historic Riggs Field. The Aggies boast five players who have been named to the SEC All-Freshman Team during their careers, including three from the 2021 season. Last year’s squad featured Maile Hayes and Mia Pante, along with Quinn Cornog, then playing for Vanderbilt. Katie Smith was on the 2019 squad and Laney Carroll was selected in 2020. The squad also boasts 2020-21 All-America Third Team defender Karlina Sample.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire Lieutenant

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
ROCKDALE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan teacher surprised by husband’s return from deployment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD teacher received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday when her husband, Sgt. Devon Kaapana, who’s been deployed to the middle east with the U.S. Army since September 2021, returned home and surprised her inside her 3rd-grade math and science classroom at Henderson Elementary School.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD counselor recognized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD educator is receiving special recognition for her work helping students. Kayla Lindsey, a counselor at Mary Catherine Harris High School, was just named the High School Counselor of the Year for the Region 6 Education Service Center for 2022. Lindsey was honored this...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Vietnam veteran and family to receive new home

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Operation Finally Home, along with BAM Builders and H-E-B, will join U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new home. Alday Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday that this event...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
money.com

The 10 Best Colleges in Texas

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Even the best colleges are bigger in Texas. Rice University is Money’s top private college in Texas, while Texas A&M University — one of the largest colleges in the country — is the highest-scoring public college in the state.
TEXAS STATE

