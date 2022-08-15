BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies open their 30th season of soccer Thursday night as they battle the Clemson Tigers in a 6 p.m. match on Historic Riggs Field. The Aggies boast five players who have been named to the SEC All-Freshman Team during their careers, including three from the 2021 season. Last year’s squad featured Maile Hayes and Mia Pante, along with Quinn Cornog, then playing for Vanderbilt. Katie Smith was on the 2019 squad and Laney Carroll was selected in 2020. The squad also boasts 2020-21 All-America Third Team defender Karlina Sample.

