Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
beckersasc.com
Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC
Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
Jacksonville business faces potential 400% rent hike, may be forced to close
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Making it through the pandemic was one hurdle for small businesses. The ones who made it now face inflation and rising rent. A Jacksonville restaurant is facing an unknown future because of a steep proposed rent hike. Southern Roots Filing Station owners have been warned about...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Turning gravel, sand and rock into patios
There are dozens of cars in the parking lot and two sizable production buildings for Tremron off St. Clair Street on 30 acres in Northwest Jacksonville. The company literally is laying the groundwork for Northeast Florida’s residential construction explosion. Loads of gravel, sand and rock are funneled into large...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: 281 residential lots in Del Webb Deep Creek Landing Phase 3. 7051 Southpoint Parkway S. and 4170 Southpoint Drive E., Jacksonville. Seller: POI Acquisition Corp. Buyer: Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. Seller: Melissa and Dean A. Weihnacht and the Conrad and Melissa Weihnacht Family Living Trust. CLAY. $2,228,192. Tynes...
Jacksonville Daily Record
American Lions granted deadline extension
The Downtown Investment Authority board approved Aug. 17 filing legislation to authorize a 30-day extension of the deadline for the proposed developer of a portion of River View Plaza Park to submit a term sheet for commercial development of the property. American Lions LLC was the only bidder for disposition...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Perdue president sells Downtown property at Forsyth and Main to investor
Perdue Office Interiors President Vince McCormack sold the company’s longtime headquarters Downtown to an investor for $4 million. POI Acquisition Corp., led by McCormack and based in Suite 100 at the building, sold the 5 W. Forsyth St. structure to EMSE Holdings LLC of Jacksonville. The deed was executed...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bleachers and shops approved for Miller Electric Center
The city issued a permit Aug. 17 for construction of the outdoor bleachers and retail shops at the Miller Electric Center under construction near TIAA Bank Field. The Haskell Co. is the contractor for the $5.1 million project at 1270 E. Beaver St. for the outdoor bleachers with retail shops below. There will be 23,563 square feet of enclosed space.
‘Sticker’ price of new Florida election law may surprise you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mail ballot drop boxes in Florida are getting a makeover this year and the change is costing taxpayers. It’s the result of a new state law passed earlier this year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
earnthenecklace.com
Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family
Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic upgrading Cannaday Building at Jacksonville campus
The city issued a permit Aug. 17 for Mayo Clinic to renovate the first-floor public areas of the Cannaday Building at a cost of $2.52 million. Communications Manager Kevin Punsky said Aug. 2 that Mayo Clinic is renovating Kinne Auditorium along with the nearby bathrooms and breakout conference rooms in the building at the Mayo Clinic Florida campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S.
smartcitiesdive.com
Autonomous shuttles will replace monorail system in Jacksonville, Florida
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority plans to install 10 miles of automated shuttle service, in part by repurposing a 33-year-old monorail system, and potentially build transit-oriented development around stations in the expanded system for the north Florida city. The first phase of the project, dubbed the Ultimate Urban Circulator, is underway....
Round 3 of heavy afternoon storms
Jacksonville, Fl — It’s round 3 of heavy afternoon storms across the area. There are some neighborhoods that have picked up three to four inches of rain since Wednesday, and we’re not done yet. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says morning sun will be followed...
Jacksonville Daily Record
PulteGroup announces housing projects
PulteGroup announced that sales are open at the 55-plus community at Summer Bay Grand Oaks at 22 Myrtle Oak Court in St. Augustine. The community offers houses on 40-, 50- and 60-foot lots in 15 single-family floor plans starting in the low $300,000s. Amenities include a resort pool featuring lap...
Heat study shows temperatures around Jacksonville can vary by 12 degrees, mayor says
The results are in for the largest heat study to date in the U.S. Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh explains how Jacksonville played a role in the study. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In April, Action News Jax told you how the University of North...
Jacksonville Daily Record
More work approved for Bank of America’s Jacksonville Operations Center
Bank of America landed two more permits Aug. 16, a day after two were issued Aug. 15, for its Jacksonville Operations Center renovations. Those four permits over two days total almost $17 million in job costs. Marand Builders Inc. is the contractor. The North Carolina-based financial services organization plans an...
thejaxsonmag.com
Six Jacksonville day trips
One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Jacksonville woman can’t seem to get her house fixed after hurricane damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Matthew and Irma took a toll on Westside woman's home. “I'm like so discouraged at this point, I don’t want to sell the only home that I grew up in. I want to be able to leave this home for my grandchildren," said Liz Owens.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail Notes: Claire’s to River City Marketplace
The city approved a permit for the build-out of Claire’s in a 1,454-square-foot space at 13159 City Center Blvd., No. 103, in River City Marketplace at a cost of $123,023. Reams Enterprises of Georgia Inc. of East Port, Georgia, is the contractor. Claire’s, a fashion jewelry, accessories and decor...
