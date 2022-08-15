ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

beckersasc.com

Borland Groover to open Florida endoscopy center with ASC

Borland Groover, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider, is constructing a new endoscopy center in Orange Park, Fla. Orange Park Endoscopy Center will be 29,000 square feet. The center will include an ASC with five procedure rooms and 29 medical office exam rooms, according to an Aug. 18 news release emailed to Becker's.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Turning gravel, sand and rock into patios

There are dozens of cars in the parking lot and two sizable production buildings for Tremron off St. Clair Street on 30 acres in Northwest Jacksonville. The company literally is laying the groundwork for Northeast Florida’s residential construction explosion. Loads of gravel, sand and rock are funneled into large...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: 281 residential lots in Del Webb Deep Creek Landing Phase 3. 7051 Southpoint Parkway S. and 4170 Southpoint Drive E., Jacksonville. Seller: POI Acquisition Corp. Buyer: Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. Seller: Melissa and Dean A. Weihnacht and the Conrad and Melissa Weihnacht Family Living Trust. CLAY. $2,228,192. Tynes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

American Lions granted deadline extension

The Downtown Investment Authority board approved Aug. 17 filing legislation to authorize a 30-day extension of the deadline for the proposed developer of a portion of River View Plaza Park to submit a term sheet for commercial development of the property. American Lions LLC was the only bidder for disposition...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Perdue president sells Downtown property at Forsyth and Main to investor

Perdue Office Interiors President Vince McCormack sold the company’s longtime headquarters Downtown to an investor for $4 million. POI Acquisition Corp., led by McCormack and based in Suite 100 at the building, sold the 5 W. Forsyth St. structure to EMSE Holdings LLC of Jacksonville. The deed was executed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bleachers and shops approved for Miller Electric Center

The city issued a permit Aug. 17 for construction of the outdoor bleachers and retail shops at the Miller Electric Center under construction near TIAA Bank Field. The Haskell Co. is the contractor for the $5.1 million project at 1270 E. Beaver St. for the outdoor bleachers with retail shops below. There will be 23,563 square feet of enclosed space.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Corley Peel Leaving WJXT: Meet the Florida Reporter and Her Family

Corley Peel became Jacksonville’s favorite reporter in her five years at News4JAX. When she announced she is resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Corley Peel’s leaving WJXT and where is she going next. Peel’s family surprised her before she signed off one last time from the news station and revealed the reason for the young reporter’s departure. Corley Peel is stepping back from broadcasting for her family, raising curiosity about them and her background. We reveal all about the journalist in this Corley Peel wiki.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic upgrading Cannaday Building at Jacksonville campus

The city issued a permit Aug. 17 for Mayo Clinic to renovate the first-floor public areas of the Cannaday Building at a cost of $2.52 million. Communications Manager Kevin Punsky said Aug. 2 that Mayo Clinic is renovating Kinne Auditorium along with the nearby bathrooms and breakout conference rooms in the building at the Mayo Clinic Florida campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
smartcitiesdive.com

Autonomous shuttles will replace monorail system in Jacksonville, Florida

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority plans to install 10 miles of automated shuttle service, in part by repurposing a 33-year-old monorail system, and potentially build transit-oriented development around stations in the expanded system for the north Florida city. The first phase of the project, dubbed the Ultimate Urban Circulator, is underway....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Round 3 of heavy afternoon storms

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s round 3 of heavy afternoon storms across the area. There are some neighborhoods that have picked up three to four inches of rain since Wednesday, and we’re not done yet. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says morning sun will be followed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

PulteGroup announces housing projects

PulteGroup announced that sales are open at the 55-plus community at Summer Bay Grand Oaks at 22 Myrtle Oak Court in St. Augustine. The community offers houses on 40-, 50- and 60-foot lots in 15 single-family floor plans starting in the low $300,000s. Amenities include a resort pool featuring lap...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

More work approved for Bank of America’s Jacksonville Operations Center

Bank of America landed two more permits Aug. 16, a day after two were issued Aug. 15, for its Jacksonville Operations Center renovations. Those four permits over two days total almost $17 million in job costs. Marand Builders Inc. is the contractor. The North Carolina-based financial services organization plans an...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Claire’s to River City Marketplace

The city approved a permit for the build-out of Claire’s in a 1,454-square-foot space at 13159 City Center Blvd., No. 103, in River City Marketplace at a cost of $123,023. Reams Enterprises of Georgia Inc. of East Port, Georgia, is the contractor. Claire’s, a fashion jewelry, accessories and decor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

