Abingdon, VA

wcyb.com

All boil water notices in Buchanan County lifted

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — All boil water notices have been lifted in Buchanan County, according to the Buchanan County Public Service Authority. The notice had been effect for multiple parts of the county since last month. For more information, click here.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Events for pets set for Thursday in Bristol and Elizabethton

A couple of events for pets are set for Thursday in Bristol, Virginia, and Elizabethton. Project Move is sponsoring a pup party at 420 East E Street, in downtown Elizabethton. Events include pup pong, hosted by Riverside Tap House, pup treats, and a best dressed pup contest. Wag N Suds...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

The Olive Italian Restaurant opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Olive Italian Restaurant is open in Johnson City. The Black Olive posted on Facebook that the restaurant is located at 202 E Main Street in downtown Johnson City. The Black Olive has locations in Elizabethton and Jonesborough. For more information on all these...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Two women open new boutique in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--Two local women have opened "The Crazy Daisies" boutique in Blountville. The store is located at 2624 Highway 11W, right next to 11W Concrete, and just two miles from the Pinnacle. Shop owners Megan Vittatoe and Chelsey Hopson are friends, and after years of selling items themselves, decided...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools focused on safety and security

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — With the start of the new school year, administrators in Bristol, Virginia., are focused on security. Several schools, including Highland View, Washington-Lee and Stonewall Jackson, have received new safety enhancements. New safety features, like a new vestibule have also been added at Virginia High. Superintendent...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Shooting injures juvenile in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Police in Washington County, Virginia, are investigating a shooting involving juveniles. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, two juveniles had a small caliber rifle and it accidentally fired Tuesday, striking one of the juveniles in the foot. The report that came into police was that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

'Bark In the Park' event returns to Cumberland Square Park in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Dozens of dogs brought their owners to Cumberland Square park on Thursday for Bristol's "Bark in the Park" event. Local businesses and rescue organizations were in attendance selling gourmet dog treats and other items. There were also door prizes and canine competitions. It's the first...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Reeves may contest Washington County mayoral election results

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Tennessee Election Commission tells News 5 results from the August 4 election are accurate and have been approved by the Tennessee Secretary of State. The election results show Incumbent Washington County Mayor Joy Grandy winning the race by 139 votes over...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Fire Department saves dog's life by performing CPR

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Fire Department saved a dog's life recently by performing CPR after the dog went into cardiac arrest. According to a post on Facebook by the department, a dog named Rico went into cardiac arrest following a crash. The owner handed Rico to Engineer Kevin Risney and CPR was then performed, which saved the dog.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Carter County approves new emergency communications system

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Commission has approved $4.5 million to replace the current radio communications system for first responders. The county chose the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network used by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Motorola was chosen to help establish...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Meat processor rezoning called off due to lack of quorum

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — There was no decision Tuesday from Jonesborough planning officials on a rezoning request for a meat processing facility. The room was packed for the planning commission meeting, a meeting that never happened. Too many board members were on vacation at once, and not enough people were there for a quorum.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Public Library gets a technology upgrade

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol public library unveiled new technology that will include video conferencing capabilities. The improvements include 4K cameras, bluetooth speakers and microphones, and brand new projectors. The money that we raise from it goes back into the library as well, which means we can offer...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Civic Auditorium temporarily adjusts hours

KINGSPORT, Tenn-- The Kingsport Civic Auditorium is temporarily adjusting its hours of availability in order to accommodate the physical education classes at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The classes are typically held in the Buck Van Huss Dome, however the dome was closed earlier this month following an inspection for a campus-wide...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man accused of stabbing and shooting woman charged in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of stabbing and shooting a woman late Wednesday has been charged, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to the 1400 block of Blue Springs Road at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday. A deputy found a woman with large amount of blood on her. She told the deputy that she had been shot and stabbed.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

