FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.AndTheRestIsHerStoryStoneville, NC
North Carolina Folk Festival takes place in September in GreensboroCheryl E PrestonGreensboro, NC
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners Dedicate The New Carolyn Q. Coleman Room
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners paid a very special tribute to former Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who passed away in January leaving a vacancy on the board and an empty spot in the hearts of the many people she had helped, loved and represented over the years. On...
rhinotimes.com
As Predicted Greensboro’s Growth Appears To Be Shifting East
The Greensboro City Council approved three annexation and original zoning requests at the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting, and more of those requests are coming. The City Council also approved motions to hold public hearings for five annexation requests at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 City Council meeting. The current annexation laws...
rhinotimes.com
City Council Approves Rezoning For Emergency Vet Clinic
Rezoning property for an emergency veterinary clinic on Lawndale Avenue, a heavily traveled corridor in northwest Greensboro, was the most controversial land use request at the Tuesday, Aug. 16 City Council meeting. The rezoning request, after much discussion, passed by a 7-2 vote with District 5 City Councilmember Tammi Thurm...
rhinotimes.com
GOP Effort In City Council Election Questioned By Candidate
Breaking precedent the Guilford County Republican Party decided to get involved in the 2022 nonpartisan City Council election, but didn’t have much success. Although the City Council elections are nonpartisan, it was well known that there wasn’t a single Republican on the City Council elected in 2017 which served until Aug. 11, 2022. In September 2021 Hugh Holston was appointed to fill a vacant at large seat on the City Council, but Holston is not a Republican.
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Still Have $45 Million Burning A Hole In Their Pockets
There are a lot of unpleasant parts of the job of Guilford County commissioner. However, on Thursday, Aug.18, the board once again had a pleasurable task. Commissioners were trying to figure out the best ways to spend the $45 million left of American Rescue Plan (ARP) money that was provided Guilford County government for economic relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board started with $104 million in ARP funds. However, after previous expenditures this summer for county improvements, projects proposed by cities and towns, increased fire protection and other items, less than half the money is left.
rhinotimes.com
At First Meeting Matheny Objects To ARP Spending Plan
The problem with holding a work session on Thursday, Aug. 11 hours before the new City Council was sworn into office became apparent at the first regular meeting of the newly elected City Council. At that meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the one new member, City Councilmember Zack Matheny, objected...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders
On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
alamancenews.com
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
My Fox 8
Meet the newest addition to the Guilford County Board of Elections
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Felita Regina Donnell, whose family has deep roots in Guilford County, has assumed a job that has become increasingly thankless: serving on the Guilford County Board of Elections. The NC BOE on Tuesday chose Donnell, who goes by Felita, as a replacement for the Rev....
One month since launch, NC 988 crisis hotline see increase in calls
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is seeing an increase in callers since its launch in July, according to officials with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Guilford. Madonna Greer, the President of NAMI Guilford, said the North Carolina call center in Greensville...
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Greensboro community members living on Horse Pen Creek Road ready for construction to end
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For five years, people using Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro have navigated through the construction. They have reached their limit, and there are still weeks of work ahead for crews. Driving on uneven asphalt and encountering unexpected lane closures has neighbors living along the road frustrated. Avoiding the area isn’t […]
rhinotimes.com
NC County Commissioners Complete Crash Course In Emergency Management
In North Carolina, county commissioners are the ones who declare states of emergency for counties, however, often those elected officials don’t know much about emergencies and how to handle them. A new program from the NC Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) – called “100 Counties Prepared Emergency Preparedness Training...
News Argus
115 N. GORDON DRIVE
115-3 N. Gordon Dr-1BR/1BA-APT!! - 1BR/1BA, Living Room, S/R/DW, Stack W/D, LVT Flooring, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Rear Patio, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property, you...
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
WXII 12
$5 million of upgrades budgeted for Truist Stadium, home of Winston-Salem Dash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash are on the road this week, but City Council's eyes are still firmly on Truist Stadium. With many minor league clubs across the country on the chopping block, the city of Winston-Salem says the upgrades necessary to keep the stadium and the Dash will cost $5 million.
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on NC streets: What can be done to address this?
Some groups of ATV riders in Durham say they have a larger purpose than joyriding.
