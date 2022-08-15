ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

Commissioners Dedicate The New Carolyn Q. Coleman Room

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners paid a very special tribute to former Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who passed away in January leaving a vacancy on the board and an empty spot in the hearts of the many people she had helped, loved and represented over the years. On...
rhinotimes.com

As Predicted Greensboro’s Growth Appears To Be Shifting East

The Greensboro City Council approved three annexation and original zoning requests at the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting, and more of those requests are coming. The City Council also approved motions to hold public hearings for five annexation requests at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 City Council meeting. The current annexation laws...
rhinotimes.com

City Council Approves Rezoning For Emergency Vet Clinic

Rezoning property for an emergency veterinary clinic on Lawndale Avenue, a heavily traveled corridor in northwest Greensboro, was the most controversial land use request at the Tuesday, Aug. 16 City Council meeting. The rezoning request, after much discussion, passed by a 7-2 vote with District 5 City Councilmember Tammi Thurm...
rhinotimes.com

GOP Effort In City Council Election Questioned By Candidate

Breaking precedent the Guilford County Republican Party decided to get involved in the 2022 nonpartisan City Council election, but didn’t have much success. Although the City Council elections are nonpartisan, it was well known that there wasn’t a single Republican on the City Council elected in 2017 which served until Aug. 11, 2022. In September 2021 Hugh Holston was appointed to fill a vacant at large seat on the City Council, but Holston is not a Republican.
rhinotimes.com

County Commissioners Still Have $45 Million Burning A Hole In Their Pockets

There are a lot of unpleasant parts of the job of Guilford County commissioner. However, on Thursday, Aug.18, the board once again had a pleasurable task. Commissioners were trying to figure out the best ways to spend the $45 million left of American Rescue Plan (ARP) money that was provided Guilford County government for economic relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board started with $104 million in ARP funds. However, after previous expenditures this summer for county improvements, projects proposed by cities and towns, increased fire protection and other items, less than half the money is left.
rhinotimes.com

At First Meeting Matheny Objects To ARP Spending Plan

The problem with holding a work session on Thursday, Aug. 11 hours before the new City Council was sworn into office became apparent at the first regular meeting of the newly elected City Council. At that meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the one new member, City Councilmember Zack Matheny, objected...
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders

On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
alamancenews.com

The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?

QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
rhinotimes.com

NC County Commissioners Complete Crash Course In Emergency Management

In North Carolina, county commissioners are the ones who declare states of emergency for counties, however, often those elected officials don’t know much about emergencies and how to handle them. A new program from the NC Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) – called “100 Counties Prepared Emergency Preparedness Training...
News Argus

115 N. GORDON DRIVE

115-3 N. Gordon Dr-1BR/1BA-APT!! - 1BR/1BA, Living Room, S/R/DW, Stack W/D, LVT Flooring, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Rear Patio, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property, you...
