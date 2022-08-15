ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight

(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
2 people dead after their car is found down embankment

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
PG&E begins undergrounding power lines in Plumas

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has begun installing underground power lines in Plumas County, starting in Greenville with the goal of undergrounding more than 55 miles of power lines in the western portion of the county. “We at PG&E are deeply committed to doing everything we can to prevent...
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
Missing couple from Yuba City found dead

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
Driver Hospitalized after Car Crash on Interstate 5 [Willows, CA]

The collision occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on the Interstate, north of Country Road 57. Investigators say a car occupied by two people collided with another vehicle occupied by a driver and their dog. Medical responders arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the driver with the dog passenger...
Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
Chico K-9 tracks down prowling suspect

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department’s K-9 Pyro was able to help officers arrest a man who was seen by officers prowling around a closed business early Thursday morning. Police said Pyro and his handler Officer Martin were patrolling on Carmichael Drive when they saw a suspicious person, who was later identified as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson, prowling a business.
Chico Police arrest man suspected in July burglary of Big Chico Burger

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a weeks-long search, said the Chico Police Department. At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Jul. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to an alarm call at the Big Chico Burger at 1550 East Avenue in Chico. Officers received information that an exterior door was unsecured with evidence that the door had forcefully opened, said Chico PD.
