actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 70, traffic controls in place
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to knock down a vehicle fire on Highway 70 Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said a vehicle caught on fire on Highway 70 south of Wheelock Road. The CHP has traffic control in place as first responders clean the scene up. The CHP said...
kubaradio.com
HWY 70 at Feather River Boulevard to be Closed Tonight
(Yuba County release) – Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday. Caltrans District 3 will be doing some work ahead of a bridge widening on Hwy 70. Detour signs are installed and message boards are already out.
krcrtv.com
2 people dead after their car is found down embankment
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a call from the Gridley Police Department about a male subject contacting 911 after finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews making good progress on vegetation fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Firefighters are making good progress on a vegetation fire in Oroville, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the fire is ⅛ of an acre next to FKO on Oro Dam Boulevard. Two engines and one truck are at the scene. Crews are calling it...
Atleast 2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Butte (Butte, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning on Highway 70. The officials stated that atleast two people were hospitalized following [..]
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
L.A. Weekly
Jose Luis Rivera Soto Killed, 1 Airlifted after Rollover Accident on State Highway 162 [Mendocino, CA]
44-Year-Old Male Passenger Dies in Rollover Collision near Mile Marker 8. The incident occurred on August 16th, at around 1:20 a.m., near mile marker 8. Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Yuba City was heading east in a red 1996 Ford Ranger. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters mopping up trailer fire in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit was able to extinguish a trailer fire in Paradise on Thursday morning. Firefighters said the trailer was 50% involved and two engines will remain at the scene to mop up. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Bille Road. No injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
19-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing at the Oroville Dam Thursday night
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oroville CHP responded to a motorcycle crash at the Oroville Dam on Thursday at 9:20 p.m. Oroville CHP told Action News Now that Christopher Long, 19, was driving a motorcycle at “unsafe speeds,” without proper safety gear, back and forth over the dam. Long hit...
Plumas County News
PG&E begins undergrounding power lines in Plumas
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has begun installing underground power lines in Plumas County, starting in Greenville with the goal of undergrounding more than 55 miles of power lines in the western portion of the county. “We at PG&E are deeply committed to doing everything we can to prevent...
mynspr.org
More than a year later, the investigation into the drone that hampered the Dixie Fire air attack is still in progress
This month, Greenville residents commemorated one year since the Dixie Fire leveled their community. The fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California state history. Officials concluded that Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) was liable for the start of the fire by allowing a damaged tree to remain...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing couple from Yuba City found dead
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A missing couple who never returned home from visiting a classic car and rock-n-roll festival has been found dead, says Yuba City Police Department. Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told their families they were leaving for the Hot Nights in Reno festival on Aug. 7 with plans to return later that night, said Yuba City Police.
actionnewsnow.com
New PG&E remote grid expected to start operations by early 2023
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be building a Standalone Power System, or remote grid, in four new locations, including Paskenta in Tehama County, this year. The Standalone Power System will be using locally sited solar, batteries and back-up generators as a permanent alternative to...
L.A. Weekly
Driver Hospitalized after Car Crash on Interstate 5 [Willows, CA]
The collision occurred just before 8:00 p.m. on the Interstate, north of Country Road 57. Investigators say a car occupied by two people collided with another vehicle occupied by a driver and their dog. Medical responders arrived at the scene shortly after and transported the driver with the dog passenger...
kubaradio.com
Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico K-9 tracks down prowling suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department’s K-9 Pyro was able to help officers arrest a man who was seen by officers prowling around a closed business early Thursday morning. Police said Pyro and his handler Officer Martin were patrolling on Carmichael Drive when they saw a suspicious person, who was later identified as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson, prowling a business.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police arrest man suspected in July burglary of Big Chico Burger
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after a weeks-long search, said the Chico Police Department. At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Jul. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to an alarm call at the Big Chico Burger at 1550 East Avenue in Chico. Officers received information that an exterior door was unsecured with evidence that the door had forcefully opened, said Chico PD.
