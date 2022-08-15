(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO