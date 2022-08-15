ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 27

Shirley Kobayashi
3d ago

I. would. call. 911. right away state. my. location. nobody. should. go. nude. unless. in. your. shower. room. guys. can. go. topless no. bottomless. females. never.???

Reply(2)
2
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating apparent robbery at a Kahaluu convenience store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police were called out to an apparent robbery at a convenience store in Kahaluu Thursday. Officers taped off the perimeter around the Hygienic Market before 10 a.m. Police say a man went in to the store and allegedly brandished a weapon. He fled in a vehicle...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#After Man#Topless
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man sentenced for unprovoked attack on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a Molokai man to serve two years of supervised release, minus time served, for assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant. Authorities said Steven Sloan Jr. attacked the flight attendant last September on a flight from Honolulu to Hilo. The airline said the...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
KITV.com

Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement for Pedestrian Safety

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was a sign wave at the corner of King and University, signaling to motorists and pedestrians to obey traffic lights & crosswalks. It was also HPD mobilizing to cite those who were in violation. "We have lots of officers strewn across this neighborhood. And we're looking...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Baby BOOM! 9th Monk seal pup of 2022 born on Oahu's North Shore

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It’s a Monk seal BABY BOOM! Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) announced that on Aug. 3, another Monk seal pup was born on Oahu. Monk seal R016, also known as “Right Spot”, gave birth on Oahu’s North Shore. The pup has been named PO9 officially but will get a new name once its gender is revealed and a name is chosen.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy