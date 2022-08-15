Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge

Originally Published By: Modesto Police Department Facebook Page. “August 9, 2022 – This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive for reports of a burglary involving an equipment trailer. While officers were enroute, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver did not stop and fled from officers. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle struck a street sign at Parker Avenue and Wellsford. When officers pulled up to the vehicle, the driver reversed his vehicle into an officer’s patrol car, then took off. The driver drove to Turlock where he crashed again at Tuolumne Avenue and Crowell Avenue. He was then taken into custody with the assistance of allied agencies.

