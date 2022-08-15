Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF News
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Stockton officers find 55 pounds of meth during traffic stop
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 […]
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Reportedly Arrested — Stolen Items Returned
Originally Published By: Modesto Police Department Facebook Page. “August 9, 2022 – This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive for reports of a burglary involving an equipment trailer. While officers were enroute, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver did not stop and fled from officers. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle struck a street sign at Parker Avenue and Wellsford. When officers pulled up to the vehicle, the driver reversed his vehicle into an officer’s patrol car, then took off. The driver drove to Turlock where he crashed again at Tuolumne Avenue and Crowell Avenue. He was then taken into custody with the assistance of allied agencies.
Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
crimevoice.com
Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel
One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
Officials: 2 people arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two people were arrested Monday evening for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons in California, officials said. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to an area near Washington Boulevard and Highway 140 in Livingston, California, after a report of trespassing. Once deputies arrived to the area, they spoke with the victim who told them that people were stealing watermelons from his fields.
Pair of teens arrested for fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway employee
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Thursday that two people were arrested for the fatal shooting of a Safeway employee in June. Utah native Tevita Tuakalau, 18, and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were arrested. The shooting happened early in the morning of Sunday, June 5 on the 1500 […]
sftimes.com
Armed suspect arrested after standoff with officer
An armed suspect was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a standoff with police in Stockton. At around 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive after a report of a man pistol-whipping a woman. Police found the woman who had visible head injuries. The suspect ran...
CBS News
Cache of illegal weapons, drugs allegedly found at home of suspect in Pittsburg retail shoplifting sting
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- Investigators in Pittsburg found an arsenal of illegal guns and drugs at home of a suspected shoplifter. A search of the suspect's residence turned up drugs and 18 firearms, including rifles, handguns, revolvers and ammunition. The suspect was one of several people arrested during retail theft...
CBS News
Stockton police arrest man accused of pistol-whipping woman
STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped. According to the Stockton Police Department, at 1:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Stockton police received a call for service at a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive. That's where a man was reportedly pistol-whipping a woman.
fresnosheriff.org
Deputies Arrest Two Armed Fentanyl Traffickers
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 21 year old Brian Rangel of Everett, WA and 29 year old Martin Velazquez of Lynnwood, WA. Both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of being felons in possession of firearms and narcotics for sale. Rangel’s bail is $425,000 and Velazquez’ is $325,000.
15-year-old boy in Stockton arrested following attempted robbery
(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring. The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with […]
abc10.com
15-year-old Elk Grove student faces attempted murder charge after fire extinguisher attack
A video circulating from the violent attack at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove show a student hit with a fire extinguisher. He is now on concussion protocol.
crimevoice.com
Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation
Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
Suspect's rifle malfunctioned when he aimed it at Stanislaus deputies during chase, officials say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after a 27-mile chase in Stanislaus County, deputies said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 3400 block of Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to help Ceres police with reports of an argument and of a person shooting a gun.
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
Salvador Debudey Jr. identified as victim in deadly Stockton West Lane shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities have identified the victim in a Stockton shooting along West Lane as Salvador Debudey Jr., 43. Police said the 43-year-old Stockton man was found shot along the 4900 block of West Lane on Aug. 11. Despite efforts to save Debudey's life, he ultimately died from his injuries.
Stabbing in Rosemont leaves man with multiple wounds, woman arrested
ROSEMONT -- Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a stabbing in the Rosemont community in Sacramento County.The incident happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Watt Avenue, where investigators say a woman stabbed a man several times.When the woman was put in the back of the police vehicle, she began to have a seizure, and medical; personnel attended to her.The man was rushed to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested After 15 Year Old Girl Dies in Fentanyl Overdose
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “We interrupt our regularly scheduled posts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni to share another important story. After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and a special county drug task...
Motorcyclist dies 4 days after accident in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — After four days in the hospital and multiple surgeries, a motorcyclist died after an accident in Tracy. The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at North Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Tracy Police Department said a car and a motorcycle collided with one another at the intersection.
Man found murdered in Merced County orchard
The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a killer after deputies discovered a man's body in the area of Bloss Avenue and Sycamore Street.
