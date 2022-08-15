Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamines and Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Stockton officers find 55 pounds of meth during traffic stop
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 […]
Man arrested after allegedly trying to steal fuel from school bus in Tuolumne County
CHINESE CAMP, Calif. — A man was arrested after attempting to steal gas from a Jamestown Elementary school bus, resulting in $1,600 of damage. Deputies responded to a report of vandalism and attempted gas theft from a school bus at the Chinese Camp campus at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Reportedly Arrested — Stolen Items Returned
Originally Published By: Modesto Police Department Facebook Page. “August 9, 2022 – This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive for reports of a burglary involving an equipment trailer. While officers were enroute, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver did not stop and fled from officers. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle struck a street sign at Parker Avenue and Wellsford. When officers pulled up to the vehicle, the driver reversed his vehicle into an officer’s patrol car, then took off. The driver drove to Turlock where he crashed again at Tuolumne Avenue and Crowell Avenue. He was then taken into custody with the assistance of allied agencies.
crimevoice.com
Two burglary suspects interrupted and later arrested
On the night of August 15, a woman called SHASCOM to report that two suspects were burglarizing the shed in her backyard. Their Ford truck was parked on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. The caller was able to provide authorities with a partial license plate from the vehicle, as well as a description of the pair and the direction in which they left the residence.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest woman following theft of property from Sequoia Middle School
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Redding after stolen property from a local middle school was found in her possession. On Tuesday, employees with the Sequoia Middle School contacted the Redding Police Department School Resource Officer Cameron Hooks regarding the theft of a laptop and other miscellaneous items from a classroom at the school.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville teen suspect arrested on possession of a firearm at a school
OROVILLE, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and booked on possession of a firearm at a school and carrying a firearm not listed as the registered owner, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers from the Oroville Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile possibly...
crimevoice.com
Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms
Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman chases burglary suspect out of her Chico home, 1 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking into two homes in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call that a man entered her home, went through the woman's belongings and was in her bathroom. Police said the woman...
actionnewsnow.com
Officers looking for suspects in armed robbery in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Chico on Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Merced deputies nab watermelon bandits, officials say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 57 watermelons were recovered on Monday evening after being stolen from a property, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say deputies were dispatched to a property near Washington Blvd. and Highway 140 in Livingston for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, the victim stated that people were stealing watermelons […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico K-9 tracks down prowling suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department’s K-9 Pyro was able to help officers arrest a man who was seen by officers prowling around a closed business early Thursday morning. Police said Pyro and his handler Officer Martin were patrolling on Carmichael Drive when they saw a suspicious person, who was later identified as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson, prowling a business.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon
REDDING, Calif. - At about 7:17 p.m., Redding Police apprehended a suspect in a stabbing incident, said the Redding Police Department. Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim, who identified him as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26, of Redding, said Redding PD. Ault fled the scene on foot.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge. At about 9:55 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Envy Vinyl, 227 West Canal Drive, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in stabbing of homeless woman charged with attempted murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection to a stabbing in Red Bluff last week was arraigned on Wednesday. The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office said Chuslum Buckskin was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at no bail.
kubaradio.com
Traffic Stop Yields 8 Pounds of Meth, Olivehurst Man Charged
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, or NET-5, announced a large Methamphetamine seizure yesterday. According to a press release, a 61-year-old Olivehurst man was found to be in possession of more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine inside his vehicle on Friday night. Officials said...
SFGate
Yuba City man, woman missing since Aug. 6 found dead, officials say
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Officials announced Wednesday that they found a man and woman, both from Yuba City, who disappeared earlier this month after a day trip they never returned from. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from the Gridley Police Department in Butte County...
Body of missing woman and another body found off Highway 20 in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The body of a Yuba City woman and a second body believed to be her boyfriend who both went missing August 7 were found on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to a joint news release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuba City Police, a man called the Gridley […]
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
Suspect's rifle malfunctioned when he aimed it at Stanislaus deputies during chase, officials say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after a 27-mile chase in Stanislaus County, deputies said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 3400 block of Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to help Ceres police with reports of an argument and of a person shooting a gun.
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic backed up on Hilltop Drive after 2 vehicles crash
REDDING, Calif. - 8:20 p.m. UPDATE - The crash on Hilltop Drive was a two-vehicle, minor collision with no injuries, according to the Redding Police Department. Traffic is backed up on Hilltop Drive after two vehicles crashed Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near the westbound Highway 44 offramp. The Redding...
