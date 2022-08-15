Read full article on original website
A polarizing sci-fi blockbuster gains sentience on the streaming Top 10
Isaac Asimov is rightly regarded as a titan of science fiction, with many of the principles he embedded in his work still widely-used in the genre to this day. Given that so much of his output was based around the perils of human folly and the advancement of technology, we’d have loved to know what he would have made of I, Robot.
ARRAY Releasing Acquires Iliana Sosa Doc ‘What We Leave Behind’ (Exclusive)
ARRAY Releasing has acquired director Iliana Sosa’s documentary What We Leave Behind. The Peabody Award-winning distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective has nabbed the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Australian and New Zealand rights to the film, which had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW Festival. The doc’s release will coincide with Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month, with a debut set for Sept. 16 on Netflix and select theatrical screens. More from The Hollywood ReporterZimbabwe Government Upholds Ban on Sundance-Winning Political Doc 'President'Miami Herald Partners With 101 Studios, Grain Media on Surfside Condo Collapse DocumentaryJigsaw Productions Options Wired Writer's...
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
Cobra Kai Season 5 and 5 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 5, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and End of The Road; Peacock’s Last Night; and Apple TV+’s Life By Ella and Sidney. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver...
Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed At HBO For Season 2
Nathan Fielder will be staging some more real-life interactions. HBO has renewed his quirky comedy series The Rehearsal for a second season ahead of the season one finale, which airs tonight (August 19). The show is somewhat hard to describe; Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design with the use of a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources. The first episode, for instance, helped a trivia-obsessed man confess to a friend on his trivia team that he didn’t have a master’s degree and built an...
Netflix’s Buy My House and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Buy My House, Heartbreak High and Peacock’s A Friend of The Family. Buy My House premieres on Netflix on Sept. 2. The home & garden reality series features host Nina Parker along with property investors Glenn Kelman, Pamela Liebman, Brandon Copeland and Danisha Wrighster. Homeowners across America will come to one of the four property investors to sell their properties. Unique homes are up for grabs as the owners share heartfelt backstories and engage in tension-filled negotiations with the real estate tycoons.
Elijah Wood Joining Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ In Season Long Guest Arc
More intriguing casting news for season 2 of Yellowjackets: Showtime announced today that Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) is joining the Emmy-nominated drama. Wood will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming. That’s all the pay network is saying about his role for now. Wood starred as hobbit Frodo Baggins in the trilogy The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and Return of the King, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of The Rings. He will next be seen starring in the upcoming films L.A. Rush and The Toxic Avenger, a...
Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge
There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
Adrianne Anderson Promoted to SVP of Content Development for ABC Owned Stations
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Adrianne Anderson has been promoted to senior vice president of content development for the ABC Owned Television Stations. Anderson was the vice...
Hollywood Flashback: In 1981, ‘Roar’ Pitted Lions Against Humans Without CGI
In Universal’s Beast, out Aug. 19, Idris Elba is hunted by a ferocious lion. That creature is entirely computer-generated. But in 1981’s Roar, the beasts mauling Tippi Hedren, daughter Melanie Griffith (then 19) and the rest of the cast were real. Often cited as the most dangerous film production of all time, Roar began in 1969, when Hedren — who’d starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds — was filming in Mozambique, accompanied by then-husband Noel Marshall. They stumbled on an abandoned plantation house that had been overrun by a pride of lions. Their guide told them the local wildlife was becoming...
Showtime Renews The Chi for Season 6
Showtime has renewed The Chi for a sixth season. The Chi is a coming-of-age tale that follows a group of South Side Chicago individuals who, albeit connected by chance, are united by a desire for connection and redemption. The fifth season of the series, which is currently airing on Showtime,...
HBO Max to Offer Limited-Time Discount Amid Content Purge
As HBO Max continues to purge content in a cost-cutting measure, Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to keep current customers and attract new ones by offering a limited-time discount. The streamer is giving a 30% discount to customers who pay in advance for a year-long plan. There’s also a 42% discount...
Tubi Greenlights TMZ NO BS
Tubi announced its new unscripted docuseries TMZ NO BS, which premieres on Aug. 24. TMZ NO BS will feature never-before-seen stories providing a closer look at some of the biggest names in pop culture across entertainment, sports, politics and more. The program will be hosted by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and guest TMZ contributors.
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
