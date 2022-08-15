Read full article on original website
Related
whbc.com
EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
Akron Leader Publications
County plans more cameras, gun buyback
DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County Council introduced two pieces of legislation focused on safety Aug. 15. One of the items authorizes the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate a gun buyback event, with that date yet to be determined, and allots $55,000 for gift cards, gunlocks, educational materials, advertising and other related event expenses.
Standoff near fairgrounds leads to booby-trapped home
A suspect was taken into custody after a stand-off with a SWAT team and other law enforcement near the Randolph Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
wtuz.com
Wooster Avenue Bridge One-Day Closure
Mary Alice Reporting – Travel will have to be rerouted for those who utilize the Wooster Avenue Bridge in Dover. Traffic will be barred from the passageway on Monday as the city grinds and repaves the approaches to the bridge. Vehicles will be detoured over the Tuscarawas Avenue Bridge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OSHP: Drugs suspected as factor in fatal Stark County traffic crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that took place in Louisville on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to a...
wtuz.com
Manhole Work to Last Roughly a Week
Mary Alice Reporting – Repairs will cause some traffic disruptions in the City of New Philadelphia over the course of one week, weather permitting. Contractors will conduct the work to both sanitary and storm sewer manholes at Ashwood Lane and 2nd Street NE. From Monday to Friday, August 26th,...
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash
A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver charged in Columbiana roundabout crash
Officers were called to the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
cleveland19.com
Drugs a suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash, highway patrol says
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said an 86-year-old man died Friday in a two-car crash in Stark County. OSHP said drugs are suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 44 in Louisville,...
Police still looking for loose wallaby in Stark County
Police in a small Stark County village are still looking for a wallaby that had been spotted roaming in the area last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
WFMJ.com
NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers
Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
whbc.com
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
Map: Some NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread
Some Northeast Ohio counties continue to have a high spread of COVID-19.
3 people in Ohio arrested for trafficking drugs
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation. Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio. The Sheriff says […]
wtuz.com
Dover Schools Start Next Week
Nick McWilliams reporting – Students will make their way back to Dover City Schools next week, starting August 23rd. While the district brought in 11 new teachers to fill in for retirements and departures, Superintendent Karie McCrate says that leadership staff and administration remained the same from the previous year.
Canfield woman guilty in property management theft
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Canfield woman pleaded guilty last week to charges that she misused funds that were supposed to go to running apartments she and her husband were managing in Boardman.
Comments / 0