whbc.com

EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
Akron Leader Publications

County plans more cameras, gun buyback

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County Council introduced two pieces of legislation focused on safety Aug. 15. One of the items authorizes the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate a gun buyback event, with that date yet to be determined, and allots $55,000 for gift cards, gunlocks, educational materials, advertising and other related event expenses.
wtuz.com

Wooster Avenue Bridge One-Day Closure

Mary Alice Reporting – Travel will have to be rerouted for those who utilize the Wooster Avenue Bridge in Dover. Traffic will be barred from the passageway on Monday as the city grinds and repaves the approaches to the bridge. Vehicles will be detoured over the Tuscarawas Avenue Bridge...
wtuz.com

Manhole Work to Last Roughly a Week

Mary Alice Reporting – Repairs will cause some traffic disruptions in the City of New Philadelphia over the course of one week, weather permitting. Contractors will conduct the work to both sanitary and storm sewer manholes at Ashwood Lane and 2nd Street NE. From Monday to Friday, August 26th,...
WTRF- 7News

Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.  Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.  […]
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash

A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
cleveland19.com

1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
WFMJ.com

NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers

Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
WTRF- 7News

3 people in Ohio arrested for trafficking drugs

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation. Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio. The Sheriff says […]
wtuz.com

Dover Schools Start Next Week

Nick McWilliams reporting – Students will make their way back to Dover City Schools next week, starting August 23rd. While the district brought in 11 new teachers to fill in for retirements and departures, Superintendent Karie McCrate says that leadership staff and administration remained the same from the previous year.
