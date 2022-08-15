Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting quarterback for season-opening game against Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. — Casey Thompson: QB1 for Nebraska. Coach Scott Frost confirmed Thursday what's long been the expectation — that Thompson, a Texas transfer, will be under center for the Huskers when they kick off the season in Dublin, Ireland. Frost said Thompson's experience and being a gamer...
KETV.com
WATCH: Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford stars in commercial for Omaha heating and cooling company
LINCOLN, Neb. — What do you get when you combine an aptly-named Husker wide receiver and an Omaha-area heating and cooling company? A perfect combination. Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford is now the pitchman for SOS Heating & Cooling. Crawford "knows who to call if you want your AC the coldest...
KETV.com
Can you find Omaha's new troll, Omai? City adds little sister to Omar
OMAHA, Neb. — There's a new troll roaming around Omaha, and it's your job to find Omai!. Visit Omaha hopes families explore the city, while trying to track down the troll. “Our goal with the OMAI project is to inspire visitors and local residents to explore the city,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha executive director.
KETV.com
Metro Community College to give Nebraska high school students access to free higher education
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska high school students can start working on college credit — for free. Metro Community College received federal funding to help students save on the cost of higher education. There are more than 100,000 students across the state that are eligible for tuition-free college credits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
KETV.com
Meet Sugar Snap, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Sugar Snap is a 1-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull Terrier mix, who she's been at the shelter since April. She starts out as bashful when she meets new people, but...
KETV.com
Leaders hope new project in Olde Towne Bellevue will lead to more development
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Leaders broke ground Thursday on a new project for Olde Town Bellevue, including apartments and retail. "This area sat really idle for basically at least four decades, you can even argue five decades," Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. Hike hopes new development will reverse that course.
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
'Incredibly tragic': Boy dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Easton Gray's family says he loved to swim, and that's what he was doing Aug. 8 in the Elkhorn River near Valley. That's when Douglas County health officials believe a rare, brain-eating bacteria entered the 8-year-old's body. Easton's family gave KETV NewsWatch 7 permission to...
KETV.com
MAPA seeking $750K grant to make Omaha Metro roads safer
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency wants to make sure it gets part of a new $5 billion federal fund for making local community roads safer. The money comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed in 2021.
KETV.com
Families use extra caution with amoeba warning
Nebraska's first death from an infection from the Naegleria Fowleri amoeba, or "brain-eating amoeba", comes a little more than a week from one of the busiest water recreation times of the year, Labor Day weekend. "This is something that is present in our water. So we need to be aware,"...
KETV.com
Welcome to the Weekend - August 19, 2022
August 19 (5 - 11 p.m.) & August 20 (3 - 11 p.m.) Admission:$21 Entrance/$15 General Admission (no alcohol), $8 Children (5-12)/Free for Children 5 & Under. Turner Park at Midtown Crossing (3110 Farnam St.) August 19 (7 - 9 p.m.) Admission: Free. Other Weekend Events. August 19 – Happy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will travel to Italy for three weeks to visit sister city
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert is set to travel to Italy for three weeks as Omaha nears the addition of another sister city. Stothert will meet with the mayor of Carlentini, Sicily, and attend the annual Santa Lucia celebration in the city. In July, an Italian delegation visited...
KETV.com
Omaha city leaders considering license plate reader proposal
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city leaders are consideringa proposal to put license plate readers on some city traffic lights — the Douglas County Sheriff's Office would own and access the data. City residents, the ACLU and council members are concerned about what happens to data captured on camera.
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
KETV.com
Stabbing victim rushed to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Omaha police said the man was injured near 27th and Leavenworth streets, but they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old La'Darrien Hughes,near 27th Street and St. Marys Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Hughes told officers that...
KETV.com
Rare brain-eating amoeba suspected of killing child who swam in Elkhorn River
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department suspects a rare, brain-eating amoeba led to a child's death. Nebraska Health and Human Services says if confirmed by test results, the death would be the first of its kind in the state. Health officials believe the child became infected...
KETV.com
OPS opens four new schools, three in South Omaha, to help alleviate overcrowding
The Omaha Public School district opened four new schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Three of them are located in South Omaha, including Pine Elementary School. Its principal, Adriana Vargas said the new school alleviates some of the neighborhood's congestion. Fourth-grade students at Pine are already settled into their classrooms...
KETV.com
'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
KETV.com
'People are losing their children': Community leader addresses recent gun violence in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Kimara Snipes is the president of the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance. However, what she may be most proud of is her work with Teen Talk About at the Charles B. Washington Branch Library. With six homicides in Omaha in August alone, Snipes thinks back to her...
Comments / 0