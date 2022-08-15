ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

Can you find Omaha's new troll, Omai? City adds little sister to Omar

OMAHA, Neb. — There's a new troll roaming around Omaha, and it's your job to find Omai!. Visit Omaha hopes families explore the city, while trying to track down the troll. “Our goal with the OMAI project is to inspire visitors and local residents to explore the city,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha executive director.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln teen's road to recovery after Memorial Day weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old survivor of a deadly Lincoln crash is taking her first steps toward recovery. We first told you about Hannah Wadiso back in June. Her family thought she had died, along with two others, when two cars crashed into a crowd during Memorial Day weekend.
KETV.com

MAPA seeking $750K grant to make Omaha Metro roads safer

OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency wants to make sure it gets part of a new $5 billion federal fund for making local community roads safer. The money comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed in 2021.
KETV.com

Families use extra caution with amoeba warning

Nebraska's first death from an infection from the Naegleria Fowleri amoeba, or "brain-eating amoeba", comes a little more than a week from one of the busiest water recreation times of the year, Labor Day weekend. "This is something that is present in our water. So we need to be aware,"...
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - August 19, 2022

August 19 (5 - 11 p.m.) & August 20 (3 - 11 p.m.) Admission:$21 Entrance/$15 General Admission (no alcohol), $8 Children (5-12)/Free for Children 5 & Under. Turner Park at Midtown Crossing (3110 Farnam St.) August 19 (7 - 9 p.m.) Admission: Free. Other Weekend Events. August 19 – Happy...
KETV.com

Omaha city leaders considering license plate reader proposal

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city leaders are consideringa proposal to put license plate readers on some city traffic lights — the Douglas County Sheriff's Office would own and access the data. City residents, the ACLU and council members are concerned about what happens to data captured on camera.
KETV.com

Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
KETV.com

Stabbing victim rushed to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Omaha police said the man was injured near 27th and Leavenworth streets, but they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old La'Darrien Hughes,near 27th Street and St. Marys Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Hughes told officers that...
KETV.com

OPS opens four new schools, three in South Omaha, to help alleviate overcrowding

The Omaha Public School district opened four new schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Three of them are located in South Omaha, including Pine Elementary School. Its principal, Adriana Vargas said the new school alleviates some of the neighborhood's congestion. Fourth-grade students at Pine are already settled into their classrooms...
KETV.com

'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
OMAHA, NE

