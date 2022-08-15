Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
Manhole Work to Last Roughly a Week
Mary Alice Reporting – Repairs will cause some traffic disruptions in the City of New Philadelphia over the course of one week, weather permitting. Contractors will conduct the work to both sanitary and storm sewer manholes at Ashwood Lane and 2nd Street NE. From Monday to Friday, August 26th,...
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
WFMJ.com
Summitville area targeted for massive solar farm
A few years ago Columbiana county was supposed to be part of the shale natural gas boom. Now, a Canadian energy company is focusing on an area near Summitville to put in thousands of acres of Solar panels. Over two thousand acres of farm land in Franklin Township is being...
whbc.com
EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
wtuz.com
Wooster Avenue Bridge One-Day Closure
Mary Alice Reporting – Travel will have to be rerouted for those who utilize the Wooster Avenue Bridge in Dover. Traffic will be barred from the passageway on Monday as the city grinds and repaves the approaches to the bridge. Vehicles will be detoured over the Tuscarawas Avenue Bridge...
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
Map: Some NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread
Some Northeast Ohio counties continue to have a high spread of COVID-19.
whbc.com
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
wqkt.com
Holmes County cheese maker investing in new equipment
A longtime Holmes County business is investing in some new equipment. Bunker Hill Cheese, with the help of a $50,000 grant from JobsOhio, is purchasing $100,000 worth of new equipment, which is expected to create ten new jobs at its location in Berlin. The family owned business opened in 1935 and now produces up to 25 different varieties of cheese, averaging more than 50,000 pounds of cheese each week.
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Medina County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Farnsworth Auctions LLC and HSH Construction & Excavating. Buyers: T.L. Keller Meats, American Muffler, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Steve DeMeulenaere, Laure Demczyk, E.M. Construction, Excel Resources LLC, Farnsworth Auctions LLC, HSH Constrution & Excavating, Jordan and Savannah Hagenbaugh, Hazen Family, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS Landscaping, Keller Farms and Kayleigh and Kelton Keller, Kelton Keller, LG Seeds, Shane and Brittany Robinson, Precision Outdoor Creations, Rick Sutton Welding, South Beach Tan, Steve Alkyer Trucking, Strait-line Construction and Vicki and Gene Sulzner.
whbc.com
AccuWeather: Rain Next Week Expected to Impact Drought
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County remains in Drought Watch, despite Wednesday’s rainfall. But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson sees more beneficial rain on the way next week, with more widespread rain activity Sunday through at least Tuesday. Larson says we’re in a dry slot...
4 people, including firefighters, hurt in massive fire in Beaver County
ROCHESTER, Pa. — Four people, including firefighters, were injured in a massive fire that destroyed two buildings in Beaver County early Thursday. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue in Rochester. Rochester Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mamone said the fire started in...
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
Beware of wild horses hitting the road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw is warning drivers to watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses that’s been in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They […]
whbc.com
New Development: Carnation City Mall Coming Down Soon
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wrecking ball will soon be taking down much of the Carnation City Mall at the west end of Alliance. The property has now been sold to a Cleveland developer who has plans for a Meijer store for much of the property, though Dunham’s Sports is reportedly moving into the former JC Penney location.
WFMJ.com
Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash
A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash
A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
