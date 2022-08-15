A longtime Holmes County business is investing in some new equipment. Bunker Hill Cheese, with the help of a $50,000 grant from JobsOhio, is purchasing $100,000 worth of new equipment, which is expected to create ten new jobs at its location in Berlin. The family owned business opened in 1935 and now produces up to 25 different varieties of cheese, averaging more than 50,000 pounds of cheese each week.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO