MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO