wtuz.com
Rockets Return to Conotton Valley Schools
Nick McWilliams reporting – Near the tail end of next week, Conotton Valley students are back in class in Bowerston. The district named Elementary Principal John Zucal its superintendent earlier this year, taking over the lead position in April. Conotton Valley’s Back-to-School night is scheduled for August 24th, and...
wtuz.com
Dover Schools Start Next Week
Nick McWilliams reporting – Students will make their way back to Dover City Schools next week, starting August 23rd. While the district brought in 11 new teachers to fill in for retirements and departures, Superintendent Karie McCrate says that leadership staff and administration remained the same from the previous year.
wtuz.com
Claymont Students Return to Twin City Schools
Nick McWilliams reporting – The first students will be back in class in Uhrichsville and Dennison on Thursday, kicking off the 2022-23 school year. Grades six through 12 have their first official day on August 18th, followed by first grade through fifth grade on Monday. Superintendent Brian Rentsch says...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs teachers, offers several ways to become an educator
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools District is looking to hire teachers, with about 60 spots open, as the district moves into the 2022-23 school year, said Angela Carter, the district’s recruitment and retention manager. It’s not surprising school systems across the country need positions filled, because...
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
Hancock County teacher resigns
The principal of Oak Glen Middle School, Dr. Alyssa Mick, has resigned. This all stems from a grievance filed against the Hancock County Board of Education by Dr. Mick. The Hancock County Board of Education is finalizing the grievance that was filed against them on the Director of Personnel position. There were allegations of favoritism […]
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
whbc.com
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
wtuz.com
NCT Gateway to Fall Festival Bringing New Events
Nick McWilliams reporting – The yearly Gateway to Fall Festival in Newcomerstown is bringing back goodwill in the community with new additions in 2022. Held August 19th and 20th, the festival acts as a benefit to the Thomas R. Little Community Fund, founded by the friends and family of the late attorney who was proactive in Newcomerstown’s growth.
wtuz.com
Norma J. Leggett – August 18, 2022
Norma J. Leggett, 82, of New Philadelphia, left us on August 18, 2022. Born January 23, 1940, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Patrick Snyder and Marjorie Mae (Meiser) Snyder. Norma began her education at Sacred Heart Elementary and graduated from St. Joseph High School. Professionally,...
wtuz.com
Hannelore Corpman – August 17, 2022
Hannelore Corpman, age 88, went home to be with Jesus on August 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. Hannelore was born to the late Artur and Wanda Budde on January 14, 1934, in Berlin, Germany. On August 20, 1959, she married Stanley F. Corpman, who preceded her in death on August 4, 1982. Hannelore was also preceded in death by her infant son; her sisters, Margrit Fischer and Lotte Reynolds; granddaughter, Jillian Campbell; son in-law, Chuck Flaherty, and former spouse, Charles Campbell.
WTOV 9
Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
crawfordcountynow.com
Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event
MANSFIELD— Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.
EGCC offering training for cannabis industry jobs
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a major need in one of the fastest growing industries in the country. As Eastern Gateway Community College was preparing its latest curriculum, they saw where the jobs were available added a new Cannabis Education Program. 175 million jobs are predicted in this industry, so we need to be there […]
whbc.com
EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
wtuz.com
Sue Ann Charlton – August 16, 2022
Sue Ann Charlton, 60, of Newcomerstown, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab Center. Sue was born on June 16, 1962, in Coshocton, to the late Howard “Ike” and Donna Meek. Sue Ann graduated from Newcomerstown High School in the class of 1980....
wtuz.com
Debbie Benally (Legg) – August 15, 2022
Debbie Benally (Legg) passed away unexpectantly in her home in Uhrichsville on Monday, August 15, 2022. Debbie was 68 years old, born October 14, 1953. She was preceded in death by her husband Oly Bennaly, mother Beverly Legg, father Sam Legg, and brother Larry Legg. She is survived by her...
Reno Saccoccia Ohio’s All-Time Wins Leader
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville head coach Reno Saccoccia became Ohio’s all-time high school football wins leader Friday win Big Red’s 21-0 win over Louisville. Now in his 40th season coach Saccoccia has 402 wins. He passes Jim France of Akron Coventry and Akron Manchester who had 401. Now 1-0 Big Red visits New Philadelphia next […]
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Comments / 0