ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

A-Rod hopes young players learn from his ‘stupidity,’ acknowledges he ‘probably’ won’t make Hall of Fame

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjMlg_0hI4EC8v00

The Padres were dealt a serious blow when All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. announced he’d tested positive for PEDs, resulting in an 80-game suspension that will sideline him for the remainder of 2022. His explanation—Tatis insists he was using Clostebol to treat a skin infection—apparently didn’t pass the smell test with teammates Mike Clevinger and Manny Machado both alluding to his immaturity. GM A.J. Preller was similarly critical of Tatis, giving this scathing response when asked of the 23-year-old's suspension.

Once considered among the most entertaining players in baseball, only time will tell if Tatis has done irreparable damage to his legacy or if his recklessness of late (he was still recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident when news of his suspension broke) will haunt him for the remainder of his career. Alex Rodriguez knows a thing or two about controversy, comparing Tatis’ predicament to his own steroid scandal, a misstep the disgraced slugger acknowledges will likely keep him out of the Hall of Fame.

“I have no regrets, no excuses for my behavior. It’s on me,” said an emotional Rodriguez during Sunday night’s “KayRod” simulcast of Red Sox/Yankees on ESPN2. “I wish that a lot of these young players that I admire so much learn from my stupidity and my debacle. It almost brings me to tears to see a kid like Tatis that’s 23 years old, that for the rest of his career, he’s just going to play it out.”

The former Yankee said he doesn’t plan to reach out to Tatis, but is always available to mentor him or any other big-leaguers seeking to avoid the pitfalls that made Rodriguez such a polarizing figure throughout his MLB career.

“There’s probably no Hall of Fame. I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake. And that’s heartbreaking for me,” said A-Rod, who was suspended the entire 2014 season for his ties to Biogenesis, an anti-aging clinic in Florida that supplied him and other players with Human Growth Hormone (HGH). “It’s heartbreaking to explain that to my daughters. But that’s on me. So I get to be now, hopefully a better friend, a better businessperson and, more importantly, a better father.”

This past January, Rodriguez fell well short of the required 75 percent of votes needed for Hall of Fame induction, appearing on just 34.3 percent of ballots. Neither Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens were elected in their 10 years of HOF eligibility (Mark McGwire was also denied entry) and Rodriguez anticipates suffering the same inevitable fate, forever labeled a cheater unworthy of Cooperstown.

“I was heartbroken [for Tatis], because to make a mistake at 22 or 23 years old that’s going to affect you for the rest of your life, maybe 60 years. [When] I made that mistake in my late 30s, it was out of desperation to get back on the field and play,” Rodriguez expressed to Michael Kay. “What’s interesting about Tatis is that he hasn’t played in a year. And he’s not going to play, probably, for another year.”

Though Rodriguez will always have his fair share of critics (and rightfully so), the 47-year-old should be commended for the vulnerability he showed Sunday night, taking accountability for his mistakes, both on and off the field.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogenesis#Gm#Preller#The Hall Of Fame#Red Sox Yankees#Espn2
FanSided

Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year

Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez has bizarre take on Fernando Tatis PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs, and a Hall of Fame pitcher believes that part of the blame rests with MLB. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. His suspension will last through the remainder of the 2022 season and will force him to miss the beginning of the 2023 season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy