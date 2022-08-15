Brandon Flowers on The Killers' new music, fanboying Depeche Mode, and (finally) hitting the road

Friday morning, The Killers ' frontman Brandon Flowers called into KROQ's Klein & Ally Show to discuss the Vegas band's brand new single "Boy," the effect pausing for COVID had on the members, and heading back out on the road post-pandemic.

LISTEN NOW: The Killers' Brandon Flowers with Klein & Ally

The Killers essentially got to work on new music immediately following the release of last summer's Pressure Machine , once concert options became quite limited. "It was just the first time that we realized this tour we had been planning for months was not gonna happen, and I decided that I was gonna get back to work. So, we started making trips to the studio near me, and [ 'Boy' ] was the first song that was written," says Flowers . "It sort of became the launchpad for the next record that we made. It's been a great creative time for us," he adds.

With plenty of hits from seven studio albums (soon to be eight in 2023) under his belt, Flowers still appreciates when fans gravitate toward his music, running the same gauntlet of anxiety and relief each time he presents something new to the world. "We make it for ourselves first, and we enjoy it first," he admits, "but you do want people to like it and to respond to it. We've been lucky to be a part of so many songs where that has worked, and we're able to celebrate them on stage."

Listen to the full interview above, where Brandon also gives his cautious take on the issue of selfies, a la, Red Hot Chili Peppers ' Flea who recently explained how he's basically not here for them -- at all . Flowers says he could understand how some people just can't let opportunities pass them by, and sees Flea's point as well. Brandon once rushed to meet Depeche Mode 's Martin Gore at a bar in Vegas, admitting he was just "so happy to be in the room that he was in and just get a glimpse of him. That was enough for me!"

The Killers will be hitting the road in North America, for real this time, in support of 2021's Pressure Machine with The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr providing support beginning on August 19 in Vancouver, BC. Check out the official list of dates below and grab your tickets right HERE since Brandon probably won't be calling you up like he did for our listener Danielle at the end of the clip!

The Killers -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/19 | Vancouver BC | Rogers Arena

8/20 | Seattle WA | Climate Pledge Arena

8/21 | Portland OR | Moda Center

8/23 | San Francisco CA | Chase Center

8/24 | San Diego CA | Pechanga Arena

8/26 | Las Vegas NV | T-Mobile Arena

8/27 | Los Angeles CA | Banc of California Stadium

8/30 | Salt Lake City UT | Vivint Arena

8/31 | Denver CO | Ball Arena

9/8 | Houston TX | Toyota Center

9/9 | Austin TX | Moody Center

9/10 | Fort Worth TX | Dickies Arena

9/13 | Miami FL | FTX Arena

9/14 | Orlando FL | Amway Center

9/16 | Atlanta GA | State Farm Arena

9/17 | Nashville TN | Bridgestone Arena

9/18 | St. Louis MO | Chaifetz Arena

9/20 | St. Paul MN | Xcel Energy Center

9/21 | Chicago IL | United Center

9/23 | Toronto ON | Scotiabank Arena

9/24 | Montreal QC | Bell Centre

9/25 | Verona NY | Turning Stone Event Center

9/29 | Washington DC | Capital One Arena

9/30 | New York NY | Madison Square Garden

10/1 | New York NY | Madison Square Garden

10/3 | Boston MA | TD Garden

10/4 | University Park PA | Bryce Jordan Center

10/6 | Pittsburgh PA | Petersen Events Center

10/7 | Cleveland OH | Wolstein Center

10/8 | Detroit MI | Little Caesars Arena

