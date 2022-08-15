Read full article on original website
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Hollywood Flashback: In 1981, ‘Roar’ Pitted Lions Against Humans Without CGI
In Universal’s Beast, out Aug. 19, Idris Elba is hunted by a ferocious lion. That creature is entirely computer-generated. But in 1981’s Roar, the beasts mauling Tippi Hedren, daughter Melanie Griffith (then 19) and the rest of the cast were real. Often cited as the most dangerous film production of all time, Roar began in 1969, when Hedren — who’d starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds — was filming in Mozambique, accompanied by then-husband Noel Marshall. They stumbled on an abandoned plantation house that had been overrun by a pride of lions. Their guide told them the local wildlife was becoming...
People Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Significant Price Increase On Their Favorite Things, And I'm Shaking My Head At Some Of These
"There is no reason on this green earth why a BASIC economy plane ticket from Dallas to Chicago should cost $600. When you look at the breakdown of the ticket you can even see that the fare itself is like $70 and the rest of it is 'taxes and fees.' It's. All. A. Scam."
‘Queer Eye’: How Angel Flores Made This Season The Most Groundbreaking Ever
Every participant who gets a lifestyle makeover on Queer Eye is referred to as a hero, but never as a trailblazer. That changed with the arrival of Angel Flores. Flores of Austin, TX. became the first trans woman to be featured on the Netflix show. In the season six episode titled “Angel Gets her Wings,” the Fab Five hosts — Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski — not only helped Flores regain her self-confidence, but also helped her reconnect with her father, Jose. The episode was so life-affirming that Berk said at a recent TV Academy Event that...
