idesignarch.com
The Perfect Lake Cottage for a Dreamy Lake Michigan Summer
Situated on a bayside lot north of Traverse City, Michigan, this cozy cottage in the tiny village of Petoskey is a dream lake house for summer relaxation. The waterfront dream house was designed by Visbeen Architects, and constructed by DeVries and Onderlinde Builders. A half gable runs the length of...
My North.com
Creative Shores: Find Inspiration at these 6 Local Spots
We found countless coastal spots in Northern Michigan that offer the perfect place to journal, paint or photograph—or simply let the muse arrive. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of America’s Best Lake Towns
There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 18-21
From celebrating the new Boardman Lake Loop in Traverse City to a rubber ducky race in Bellaire, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. August 18 | Old...
August 1982: The Police Rocked Castle Farms, Hear The Entire Set
40 years ago this week, The Police, who had just released their Ghost In The Machine album, let loose with a high energy concert at Castle Farms in Charlevoix. The Police Were On The Verge Of Superstardom When They Came To Michigan. The trio, who made a lot of music...
Centre Daily
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
abc12.com
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
recordpatriot.com
Pet owners beware: Potential parvovirus outbreak, here's where and what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A northern Michigan animal shelter recently posted a public service announcement informing pet owners of a possible parvovirus outbreak. According to the Otsego County Animal Shelter, reports of the outbreak have included Otsego County, Vanderbilt, the City of Gaylord,...
Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus
Several dogs in northern Michigan have died because of a mysterious parvovirus-like illness, according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted on Facebook that the dogs, most of whom were under two years old, had symptoms consistent with parvovirus. However, when veterinarians tested the dogs for parvo, the tests came back negative. “Most […] The post Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus appeared first on DogTime.
Petoskey Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident in Bear Creek Township
A 71-year-old Petoskey man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Bear Creek Township last Friday. Deputies from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on River Road, near Howard Road, around 7:30 a.m. Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2012 GMC Terrain, driven by John Andrew Marczak, was traveling northbound when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911
EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
mynewberrynews.com
Newberry’s newest Hall of Famer
Tom Izzo. Steve Marriucci. George “The Gipper” Gipp. They are legendary names in sports history. Then there’s those such as Kevin Borseth, Jeff Bender, Chris Nance, and Deanna Sutton. Some of the greatest to ever play their respective games. All of them are members of the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame.
