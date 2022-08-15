Read full article on original website
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
Indiana gas tax burden dips for September, still third-highest in state history
Hoosiers will pay 75.4 cents in taxes, including 57 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in September. The Indiana Department of Revenue this week announced the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 24 cents per gallon next month, down from 29.4 cents per gallon in August, due to the falling wholesale price of gasoline in Indiana and across the country.
Initial unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Initial claims for unemployment dropped from 3,378 to 2,557 in Oklahoma during the week ending Aug. 6, according to the state's Employment Security Commission. Continued claims also decreased from 11,455 to 11,261, according to the OESC. The state is focused on diversifying its economy to attract...
West Virginia coal industry worried about Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s coal industry is worried it could face problems with the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which was just signed into law. The Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden after narrowly making it through the House and Senate on Democratic party-line votes, will establish a 15% minimum corporate tax rate for large corporations, which will yield an estimated 7.2% hike on the coal industry. The legislation resulted from negotiations over the Build Back Better plan.
Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages
(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion
(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
Virginia BOE sets funding guidelines for lab schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to establish lab schools throughout the commonwealth took another step forward this week with the Board of Education approving formal guidelines for the program. Lab schools would be public K-12 schools run and operated by higher education institutions, such...
Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
Republican candidate for governor at roundtable with local lawmakers
ONTARIO — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan was in town for a roundtable discussion with local state and federal lawmakers and members of the community on Tuesday. She was joined by Oregon Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, among others at a roundtable discussion.
Counties with the most super commuters in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most super commuters in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the most super commuters in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
28% of Florida state legislative incumbents face contested primaries
Thirty-two of the 114 Florida state legislators who filed for re-election – 13 Democrats and 19 Republicans – will face contested primaries on Aug. 23. This represents 28% of incumbents who filed for re-election, the highest figure compared to the four preceding election cycles. A primary is contested...
Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers
(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
Counties with the most super commuters in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbands
The Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus is no more. The members of the caucus released a press statement on Monday, Aug. 15, stating they were disbanding. One of the members of the caucus was State Senator Mike Moon, who has been representing Stone and Taney counties, but will no longer represent the area starting in the next regular Senate session due to redistricting.
Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly in July
Nebraska's unemployment rate ticked slightly higher in July compared with June, but it was still much lower than in July of 2021. According to data released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's July unemployment rate stood at 2%, up from 1.9% in June but down from 2.5% a year ago.
Illinois Republicans rally at State Fair, downplay Democrats' accomplishments
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republicans rallied at the Illinois State Fair, downplaying the Pritzker administration in hopes of garnering more support in November. It was the second day of party gatherings in Springfield, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and other officials taking the stage. On Wednesday, Gov....
More SC horses diagnosed with EIA
Two more South Carolina horses have tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA), bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to five in the past month, State Veterinarian Michael Neault has announced. All five cases stem from a bush track horse racing training facility, Neault said. The first...
