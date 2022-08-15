Read full article on original website
KCBD
Sponsorships, team registration open for inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course. One hundred percent of the proceeds from...
KCBD
LCU to host back-to-school worship service
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is hosting a back-to-school worship night this Sunday, Aug 21, at 6 p.m. The service will be hosted at the McDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. This worship event will kick off the new school year with classes beginning following day for the university.
KCBD
Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign
LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Troy Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raider (1-0-0) defense held Troy (0-1-0) to just a pair of...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as Jacob Dangerfield was promoted to lead the pigskin program. Slaton looks to make some noise in District and get to the playoffs and win some postseason games.
KCBD
Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
KCBD
United Family announces ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ winners, 2 from Lubbock to receive $1,500 gift cards
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family launched the “Road Trip to Your Health” initiative in June of this year. During the week-long event, shoppers across all four The United Family banners could participate in various challenges, including “digital trivia questions, interacting on social media, tracking down secret codes and more.”
KCBD
United Family to host in-store hiring events at all locations
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - From Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. These events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS...
KCBD
United Supermarkets partners with Mrs Baird’s to kickoff 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas — For the 11th year, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students. Over the past...
KCBD
Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition
LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?
LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
KCBD
Share your back to school photos
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Lubbock-area schools starting back up for the fall semester, we want to see your back-to-school photos! Elementary through college and beyond, we want to see them all. Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD start Wednesday, Aug. 17. Upload your photos here:. For events, tips...
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
KCBD
LifeGift’s 2nd Chance Run honors local donor at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LifeGift, a nonprofit health services program operating in North, Southeast, and West Texas, will be hosting the 2022 2nd Chance Run at Mackenzie Park on Saturday, August 20, at 8 a.m. First organized in 2017, the 2nd Chance Run has served to honor organ donors and...
Hereford, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lubbock High School football team will have a game with Hereford High School on August 18, 2022, 16:15:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
News Channel Nebraska
Grant native recognized as one of top young coaches in Texas
LUBBOCK, Tex. -- A western Nebraska native is being recognized as one of the top football coaches in a state rich with talent. Chris Softley, a native of Grant, was named to the Texas Football Magazine "DCTF 40 Under 40" list, recognizing the top football coaching talent across all levels of the sport.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet KJ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet KJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for six months. KJ does well with other dogs and he’s great on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
KCBD
Texas Tech researching to make synthetic fertilizer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and four other institutions have partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to produce more nitrogen-based fertilizer. Texas Tech will be the headquarters for this project which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts of Institute Technology.
KCBD
Afternoon enrichment classes at High Point Village
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin on September 12th...
