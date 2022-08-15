ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

LCU to host back-to-school worship service

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is hosting a back-to-school worship night this Sunday, Aug 21, at 6 p.m. The service will be hosted at the McDonald Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. This worship event will kick off the new school year with classes beginning following day for the university.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech kicked off the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over Troy Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex. The Red Raider (1-0-0) defense held Troy (0-1-0) to just a pair of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as Jacob Dangerfield was promoted to lead the pigskin program. Slaton looks to make some noise in District and get to the playoffs and win some postseason games.
SLATON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
City
South Plains, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech chess player wins 2022 U.S. Open Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech student and Grandmaster Aleksey Sorokin is this year’s chess U. S. Open Champion. The senior outlasted more than 400 players to bring the top prize home to Lubbock. He competed in the tournament in Rancho Mirage, California, in early August, going undefeated with seven wins and two draws. He tied for first with Grandmaster Elshan Moradiabadi and beat his opponent in an Armageddon game to win the title.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

United Family to host in-store hiring events at all locations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - From Friday, August 19 to Saturday, August 20, United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos across Texas will begin in-store hiring events to bring on new team members. These events will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Chamber Of Commerce#Tee#Lubbock Latino Chamber
KCBD

Lubbock Power & Light gives ERCOT official notice of opt-in to competition

LUBBOCK (August 17, 2022) – Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) officially notified the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) of its intention to join the retail competitive electric market in fall 2023. As required, the notice comes at least 12 months before the scheduled launch of a competitive electric environment in Lubbock. Lubbock is poised to be the first city in Texas to voluntarily shift to a customer choice model since Senate Bill 7 established the competitive retail market in 1999.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Will there be a second H-E-B in Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas— It has been nearly two years since the first H-E-B store opened in Lubbock. According to reports, H-E-B purchased land near 19th Street and West Loop 289 in September 2020. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to H-E-B on Wednesday for updated information and was provided with a statement from the store’s public affairs team. “We […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Share your back to school photos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Lubbock-area schools starting back up for the fall semester, we want to see your back-to-school photos! Elementary through college and beyond, we want to see them all. Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD start Wednesday, Aug. 17. Upload your photos here:. For events, tips...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LifeGift’s 2nd Chance Run honors local donor at Mackenzie Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LifeGift, a nonprofit health services program operating in North, Southeast, and West Texas, will be hosting the 2022 2nd Chance Run at Mackenzie Park on Saturday, August 20, at 8 a.m. First organized in 2017, the 2nd Chance Run has served to honor organ donors and...
LUBBOCK, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Grant native recognized as one of top young coaches in Texas

LUBBOCK, Tex. -- A western Nebraska native is being recognized as one of the top football coaches in a state rich with talent. Chris Softley, a native of Grant, was named to the Texas Football Magazine "DCTF 40 Under 40" list, recognizing the top football coaching talent across all levels of the sport.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet KJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet KJ, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for six months. KJ does well with other dogs and he’s great on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school

LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
IDALOU, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech researching to make synthetic fertilizer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and four other institutions have partnered with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to produce more nitrogen-based fertilizer. Texas Tech will be the headquarters for this project which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and the Massachusetts of Institute Technology.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Afternoon enrichment classes at High Point Village

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin on September 12th...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy