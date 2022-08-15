ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

luxury-houses.net

Minnetonka Minimalism house with the glass walls by Charlie & Co. Design

Architecture Design of Minnetonka Minimalism House. Minnetonka Minimalism house designed by Charlie & Co. Design, together with custom builders John Kraemer & Sons, have completed a new home on the shores of Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota. This is an impressive project which is prominent among the green grass area. Also, it is harmonious with the nature and allows the owners to circulate freely to the outdoors.
MINNETONKA, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Custom built Hudson house on market for $1.05 million

This house boasts sophisticated design in this architecturally conceived home. Enjoy the outdoors on this property. The house sits on over an acre of colorful perennial gardens and a manicured lawn. The picturesque landscape is enhanced with a relaxing outdoor hot tub area. Built specifically for the present owner, every...
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 3385 Denmark Ave. in Eagan, Minn. closed permanently this month. Photo by Jan Ramstad. For more than 20 years, a long line outside the local Dairy Queen has been well worth the wait for the Eagan community. But now, the North Eagan Dairy...
EAGAN, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Mara Is Marvelous

It would be almost impossible to live up to the expectations surrounding Minnesota’s new restaurant in the Twin Cities’ first five-star hotel from our most lauded celebrity chef. So how is it that Gavin Kaysen’s Mara, inside the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, not only meets those expectations but exceeds them?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

A snoring solution? Minnesota startup invents 'dream' water bottle

EAGAN, Minnesota — Anders Olmanson is not one to sleep on a good idea. The 30-year-old from Eagan is always looking for solutions to problems. In fact, a few years ago he spent nine months traveling the world to study health care and its problems. "I want to solve...
EAGAN, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Round Lake beach temporarily closed

Round Lake will be closed to swimming through the weekend. It will reopen when further testing indicates the water is safe. The city announced Thursday that regular testing at Round Lake indicated unsafe levels of bacteria in the water. Hennepin County Public Health Department samples waters from all public beaches throughout the summer to check for water-borne [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

The Landing

Kristin Haubrich takes us to a living history museum situated along the beautiful banks of the Minnesota River Valley in Shakopee. On weekends, costumed interpreters give visitors a glimpse of what life was like in the pioneering days of Minnesota at The Landing.
SHAKOPEE, MN
southsidepride.com

Summer on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

Before the pandemic, there were a lot more restaurants on Grand Avenue. Grand Cafe, Dixie’s on Grand, Saji-Ya, Emmett’s Public House, Grand Catch: all have closed since 2020. One restaurant/bar that closed, and then reopened (twice!) under new management, is Billy’s on Grand. Now Billy’s is at the center of a controversy in the neighborhood that may impact its ability to get its own liquor license. (Since the second re-opening, in May of 2021, under the management of two experienced managers, Wes Spearman and Chuck Gilbert, the business has been “borrowing” the liquor license of RJMP Group, who managed the first re-opening in 2020, but lasted only a few months, partly due to COVID.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

County Road 47 in Plymouth to be Named ‘ Chankahda Trail’

The Plymouth City Council approved the new name of County Road 47 to be Chankahda Trail. The new name comes after considerable public outreach and study. In October 2021, the council approved the transfer of County Road 47 to the city of Plymouth. The city asked the public for suggestions for a new name for the road, and the majority of requests asked for a name that honored the Dakota. A work group conducted historical research and consulted with Dakota linguists and recommended Chankahda Trail.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
MONTICELLO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Stretch of Highway 55 in Plymouth Will Receive Upgrades

A stretch of Highway 55 near the Station 73 Transit Center in Plymouth will receive several upgrades in the coming years that will make it better for pedestrians, bikes, buses, and cars. Because it will help several types and facets of transportation, it’s being called a “multimodal effort.”
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN

