Students honor teachers for excellence
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Teachers can have a profound impact on a student’s life. Many times, a teacher never hears those coveted words, ‘thank you’ or ‘you made a difference in my life’. In the case of three Jackson County teachers, those words...
Bond denied for murder suspect in Lewis County, West Virginia, Circuit Court
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Weston man remains jailed on a Lewis County Circuit Court indictment accusing him of murdering his ex-wife. Grand jurors returned a sealed indictment in July against Benjamin Pete Blake, who has been jailed since July 15.
Ajayi adjusting to life as a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia’s football team features 10 new scholarship transfers from other four-year colleges this season, and all of them figure to play prominent roles for the Mountaineers in 2022. One of those is Rashad Ajayi, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound fifth-year cornerback who comes to WVU after...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Casey Legg 9/18/22
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg recaps his start as a kicker of a football after a lifetime of booting the soccer ball, and his simple approach to keeping focus on each attempt. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Charleston men picked to win MEC soccer title
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The University of Charleston, the NCAA Division II national runner-up in men’s soccer, has been picked to win the Mountain East Conference men’s soccer title in 2022, following a vote of the league’s coaches. Charleston finished atop the poll with 63...
Jasir Cox brings winning mentality to Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks ago we lost the great Bill Russell at age 88, a man who merged social consciousness with basketball ability to produce a player and person unlike any before him or since. But the obituaries also paid homage to the characteristic...
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
