ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Oregon Identifies First Pediatric Monkeypox Case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. Health authorities did not release...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

How Lifestyle Changes Might Reduce Epileptic Seizures

For those with epilepsy, some lifestyle modifications might help reduce the number of seizures they experience. For people experiencing epilepsy, lifestyle changes may be the key to improving seizure control. While more research needs to be done, early evidence suggests that some lifestyle modifications and stress-reducing techniques may be helpful for epilepsy when practiced in combination with taking anti-seizure medication.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Vaccines
City
New York City, NY
Rockland County, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Vaccines
County
Orange County, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Orange County, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Health
US News and World Report

China Risks Miscalculation With Pressure on Taiwan, U.S. Says

TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Manchin Dismisses Critics, Embraces 'Hero and Villain' Role

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin said he pays no attention to criticism or campaign donations when making decisions about what's best for West Virginia. Sounding somewhat exasperated when asked whether the dramatic bump in campaign contributions he's received from oil and gas interests in recent months influenced his voting, the conservative Democrat said no.
CHARLESTON, WV
US News and World Report

U.S. Asks Judge to Block Book Publisher Merger as Trial Closes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday urged a U.S. judge to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the "Big Five" book publishers, saying "competition matters" and said the industry should not be treated differently from others. The Justice Department last year sued to stop Penguin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Polio Eradication#Immunization#Diseases#General Health#Healthday#Poliovirus
US News and World Report

Oil Companies Work Around Jones Act to Supply U.S. Fuel Markets

(Reuters) - U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy