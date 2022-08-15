Read full article on original website
Man killed in North County pickup truck crash identified
A 27-year-old driver killed in a July pickup truck crash in North County was identified Thursday, county medical officials said.
Driver killed in high-speed crash on I-15 identified
The identity of a driver killed in a high-speed crash when his vehicle struck a box truck on the side of a San Diego freeway was released Thursday by county medical officials.
Light Plane Crashes onto El Cajon Street, Grazing SUV and Injuring 65-Year-Old Pilot
A pilot was able to get out of the wreckage of the light plane he had been flying Thursday after it crashed onto a city street in eastern San Diego County. The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.
Police: Driver had child in car during street ‘takeover’
A man was arrested on suspicion of participating in an illegal street takeover with a minor in his car, San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.
San Diego Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Driving in Street Takeover With Ghost Gun in Car
An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday. San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers about 10 p.m. Saturday identified several intersections where "a sideshow 'takeover' (was) being planned" and observed a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, near Interstate 5, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
Man shot to death at apartment complex identified
The 27-year-old was gunned down at a building in Lincoln Park last weekend.
Bicyclist killed in Carlsbad when hit by motorcyclist involved in pursuit
The Carlsbad Police Department said Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist hit and killed a bicyclist on Carlsbad Boulevard while being chased by a State Parks Officer.
Three-Car Collision on State Route 76 Injured Three, Spilled Corrosive Chemicals [Bonsall, CA]
BONSALL, CA (August 17, 2022) – Sunday morning, a three-car collision on State Route 76 left three injured and chemicals spilled on the road. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m., near North River Road. According to reports, a Chevrolet Astro van struck the back of a Ford F-150, which then rear-ended the car in front of it.
Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting
Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Man Already in Custody Suspected of Killing Hemet Woman, Dumping Body at Vista Park & Ride
A Hemet man suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman whose remains were later found stuffed in a vehicle was booked into a Riverside County jail Wednesday following his detention at a San Diego County facility. Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of...
Man killed in Spring Valley shooting
A man was killed Tuesday night after being found at a Spring Valley intersection with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire
One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said.
Police looking for suspect in College East hit-and-run that injured elderly man
A 72-year-old man was injured late Monday evening after being struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle in College East, authorities said.
Suspected Gang Member Wanted in June Death of Oceanside Woman, 22, Found in Mexico
Police on Thursday said that a man suspected in the shooting death of an Oceanside woman was located in Mexico and brought back to San Diego County. Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested on Aug. 11 and booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and other charges. He is not eligible for bail.
Man stabbed to death in National City
Detectives with the National City Police Department are investigating after finding a man fatally stabbed early Monday morning, authorities said.
Man arrested after East County home burglary
A man suspected of burglarizing a woman's East County apartment and performing a sexual act was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
Arsonist Arrested After Starting Three Acre Fire | San Ysidro
08.16.2022 | 11:31 AM | SAN YSIDRO – Firefighters responded to a growing vegetation fire in the hills above San Ysidro. Homes were near the fire, but the winds carried the fire away from them. A 1st Alarm was declared bringing in many units with 2 helicopters, 2 brush...
Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020
A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
Man suspected of killing Hemet woman, dumping body in San Diego County
Michael Lee Lorence was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet.
$1,000 Reward for Tips Leading to Arrest in Deadly Shooting at La Mesa Gas Station
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a killer and an accomplice who shot a man dead at a gas station in La Mesa last Friday. The La Mesa Police Department verified the identity of the victim Monday as Joseph "JC" Curtis. Curtis, a...
