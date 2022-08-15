A pilot was able to get out of the wreckage of the light plane he had been flying Thursday after it crashed onto a city street in eastern San Diego County. The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO