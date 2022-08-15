ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Light Plane Crashes onto El Cajon Street, Grazing SUV and Injuring 65-Year-Old Pilot

A pilot was able to get out of the wreckage of the light plane he had been flying Thursday after it crashed onto a city street in eastern San Diego County. The single-engine Cessna 195 went down shortly after 10:30 a.m. between two bridges separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 8 over Greenfield Drive in El Cajon, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Andy McKellar said.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
National City, CA
Accidents
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Driving in Street Takeover With Ghost Gun in Car

An 18-year-old suspected of taking part in a San Diego street takeover with a minor in his vehicle was in custody Wednesday. San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers about 10 p.m. Saturday identified several intersections where "a sideshow 'takeover' (was) being planned" and observed a white 2010 Dodge Charger performing burnouts at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive, near Interstate 5, according to Lt. Dan Hall of the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident
NBC San Diego

Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting

Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
onscene.tv

Arsonist Arrested After Starting Three Acre Fire | San Ysidro

08.16.2022 | 11:31 AM | SAN YSIDRO – Firefighters responded to a growing vegetation fire in the hills above San Ysidro. Homes were near the fire, but the winds carried the fire away from them. A 1st Alarm was declared bringing in many units with 2 helicopters, 2 brush...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020

A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy