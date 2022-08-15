Read full article on original website
WGME
Portland desperate to hire staff for after school program
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland's Parks and Rec. Director says he's desperate for staff to run the city's after school program. Nick Cliche says he doesn't have enough people right now to run the program, which starts in less than three weeks. He says the last couple of years have been...
WGME
New organization launched to bring more local food to Maine schools
SACO (WGME) – A new organization is bringing more local food into Maine schools. Tuesday was the launch of the Maine Farm and Sea to School Institute in Saco. The organization says people from school districts across the state met for hands-on culinary and agricultural workshops. They also worked...
WGME
Portland School Board proposes plan to even out attendance, diversity in high schools
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some eighth graders in Portland may not have a say when it comes to where they go to high school. A new proposal from the Portland School Board is trying to balance attendance and diversity among the three schools. Tuesday night’s agenda for the Portland School...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner
Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
WGME
Lewiston ready for return of Great Falls Balloon Festival
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The countdown is on for the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston. The first launch will take place Friday morning. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival this weekend at Simard Payne Park. There will be live music, food booths and, of course, the...
WGME
Starbucks workers in Portland announce intent to unionize
PORTLAND (WGME) -- More workers want their voices to be heard. A second Starbucks in Maine has announced their intent to unionize. The Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland is the latest location to announce unionization efforts. Workers say they want more representation while the cost of living goes up....
WGME
Yankee Magazine says fall foliage in Maine will have good colors, appear on time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
WGME
Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
WGME
Portland celebrates 150th anniversary of US Custom House
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An iconic building in Portland is now 150 years old. The city is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Custom House. It's a federal building and originally served as a customs house. The building is still active, serving the federal government to this day. The administrator...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
WGME
Lewiston city and health officials urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19
LEWISTON (WGME) -- As kids head back to school, school leaders and health officials are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. School officials say less than 75 percent of the population in Lewiston and Auburn is not vaccinated. “Lewiston prides itself as a community. And as a...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
WGME
Office vacancy rates may increase in Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) -- We could see more vacant office buildings in greater Portland over the next few years. "It might even be a little too early to tell really what the impact of the pandemic is going to have on the office space moving forward,” said Nate Stevens, with the Boulos Company.
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
WGME
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
